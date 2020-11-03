NIC Carpentry Foundation students practice their skills in NIC’s Comox Valley shop. The program will be expanded to the Campbell River campus for winter 2021. NIC photo

Carpentry foundation program coming to Campbell River

NIC is expanding its carpentry foundation program with a new offering in Campbell River, starting in February.

The Carpentry Foundation Harmonized certificate provides students with level 1 technical training and work-based training hours. Students learn residential framing, footing and wall forming, site layout and workplace safety.

“We’re very excited to be able to expand our program to Campbell River this winter, along with our regular program in the Comox Valley,” said Cheryl O’Connell, dean, trades & technical training. “Construction trades continue to be in high demand. This new offering means double the number of students will be able to take the program and students in the Campbell River area will be able to learn in shop space closer to home.”

Safety plans have been developed for both classroom and shop spaces, to ensure students are safe while on campus.

“Each student will receive information on the plans and what to expect when they come onto campus as part of their orientation,” said O’Connell.

The 24-week program is also open to high school students through the Youth Train in Trades program, which allows students to start their trades training while still in high school.

Graduates of the program can move into the industry as apprentice carpenters in residential, commercial or industrial construction, or as a framer, finisher, forming carpenter or home renovator. Students can also continue their training with apprenticeship levels 2-4, which are offered through NIC’s Carpentry Apprenticeship program.

For more information on NIC’s carpentry programs, visit www.nic.bc.ca/trades.

