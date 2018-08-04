From left are Dr. Kerry Baerg (Builder), Roberta Bower (CR Hospice Society), Jae Yon Jones (Manager, Yucalta Lodge), Sue McCormac, RN (Builder), Patti Proctor (Builder) and Dr. Jim Proctor (Builder).

Carpenters’ talents create comfortable space for Campbell River palliative care residents

Hospice patients and their families have a wonderful new outdoor place to sit and visit at Campbell River’s Yucalta Lodge Hospice unit, thanks in part to some talented wood orking caregivers and local businesses.

The Yucalta Lodge Hospice opened in the spring of 2017 to provide palliative and end-of-life care to the local community. The outside patio was recently furnished with three beautifully hand-crafted benches for hospice patients and their families. built by Dr. Kerry Baerg, Dr. Jim Proctor, Patti Proctor, and Sue McCormac.

The materials for the benches were provide by Blacktail Enterprises’ Rain Forest Sawmill, Black Creek (Tim); Lifestyle Metal Ventures Inc., Black Creek; Home Hardware, Campbell River; and Kinetic Powder Coating, Courtenay.

