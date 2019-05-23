Carihi’s latest coin drive, put on by the Junior Leadership students, received a massive response from the students and staff. $1950 was raised and Carihi put on their jeans on May 2 for Jeans Day. Photo by Carihi Yearbook

Carihi Junior Leadership raises almost $2,000 for Children’s Hospital

Coin drive more than doubles its initial goal of $850

Braden Majic

Carihi Mirror

Carihi’s Junior Leadership team recently raised money and promoted BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Jeans day by organizing a coin drive.

The goal of the coin drive was to raise $850 for the facility, but when the coin buckets that were distributed to all C Block classrooms over a three week period in April were collected in and counted, that amount was more than doubled. In the end, $1,950 was raised by the students.

“We are really proud,” organizing student Sophia Jane Nguyen said. “We overreached our goal, which is really amazing.”

Ms. Halpin’s class took first place, followed by Mr. Moore and Ms. Perras in second and third respectively.

Carihi has traditionally done well during fundraisers like coin drives, especially when staff members fully get behind it.

Along with a little “inspired competition” teacher-librarian Tracy Finkensiep made it her mission to raise more money than any classroom.

By simply catching students on their way in, typing up an essay, reading a book, or trying to sneak out quietly, she jingled the bucket in front of them awaiting their generous donation.

The library contributed to nearly $600 of the grand total.

“I feel like I am really proud with how Carihi contributed, they blew our goal out of the water,” said organizer Jordan Shaw. “We got almost $2,000 from the school community as a whole. I just think it is going to be put towards a good cause.”

The Junior Leadership group are made up of mostly Grade 9 students who are new to the school and are still learning what contributes to Carihi’s reputation.

This coin drive is a good example to students and staff new and old on how a community can come together and contribute selflessly to others in need, Nguyen says.

“When we were in middle school we obviously heard about a lot of good things (about Carihi),” Nguyen said. “To actually experience it… it is true what they say: it is a great school.”

At the end of the coin drive on May 2, Carihi students and staff put on jeans along with countless others across the province.

A cheque has been written and the money has been donated on behalf of Carihi Secondary.

Jeans Day is a yearly event put on by the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation were people are able to buy a button and are asked to put on their jeans in support of children and their families.

Anyone else who might be interested in donating to the foundation can find details about how to do so by going online to bcchf.ca/donate

Previous story
Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA
Next story
Carihi Mirror: Flag raising commemorates 50 years of inclusivity

Just Posted

Campbell River-area residents on the hook following fisheries violations

DFO announces convictions related to sea urchin, prawn fisheries

Campbell River arena first to switch to carbon dioxide from ammonia

Work to decommission refrigeration system at Strathcona Gardens now underway

Fraser Valley man dead after car hurtles from embankment west of Campbell River

Survivor of crash rushed to hospital by helicopter in serious condition

Sixteen registered for Indigenous kindergarten program in Campbell River

Program uses four seasons model and incorporates wildlife wisdom and cultural activities

City of Campbell River to consider banning commercial bottling of groundwater

Many other communities and regional districts have already banned the practice

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

B.C. Supreme Court dismisses review around ferry workers’ right to strike

B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union collective agreement expires November 2020

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

Cystic Fibrosis Walk Sunday in Campbell River

Help make CF history, for Maysa’s sake

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Most Read