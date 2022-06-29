Carihi graduates step out into the wider world at graduation ceremony

Carihi graduates take in the school’s graduation ceremony at Strathcona Gardens on Tuesday, June 28. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorCarihi graduates take in the school’s graduation ceremony at Strathcona Gardens on Tuesday, June 28. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The Ripple Rock Drummers performed “O Canada” for the graduates, staff and parents at the Carihi graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 28. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorThe Ripple Rock Drummers performed “O Canada” for the graduates, staff and parents at the Carihi graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 28. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi teacher Iain Jeffrey demonstrated (tonque in cheek, of course) the proper procedure for the graduates to be presented on the mainstage at the school’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday, june 29 at Strathcona gardens. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorCarihi teacher Iain Jeffrey demonstrated (tonque in cheek, of course) the proper procedure for the graduates to be presented on the mainstage at the school’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday, june 29 at Strathcona gardens. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi graduates await their turn to take the stage in the school’s graduation ceremony at Strathcona Gardens Tuesday, June 29. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorCarihi graduates await their turn to take the stage in the school’s graduation ceremony at Strathcona Gardens Tuesday, June 29. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi grads took the stage and switched their tassles to the right side to indicate they had graduated at the school’s grad ceremony at Strathcona Gardens Tuesday, June 28. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell river MirrorCarihi grads took the stage and switched their tassles to the right side to indicate they had graduated at the school’s grad ceremony at Strathcona Gardens Tuesday, June 28. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell river Mirror
Carihi held its graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 28 at Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorCarihi held its graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 28 at Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Carihi Secondary School Graduation 2022 was held at Strathcona Gardens Tuesday, June 28 and another crop of fresh young mindswere sent out into the world.

The annual graduation ceremony is a landmark moment for young people and this year saw the return of the event to its usual location at Strathcona gardens. The pandemic forced more creative and constricted graduation ceremonies but this year brought parents, students and staff together for annual rite of passage.

Timberline Secondary School is holding its grad ceremony tonight (Wednesday, June 29).

Campbell River School District 72

Carihi graduates take in the school's graduation ceremony at Strathcona Gardens on Tuesday, June 28. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi graduates step out into the wider world at graduation ceremony

