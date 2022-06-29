Carihi graduates step out into the wider world at graduation ceremony

Carihi Secondary School Graduation 2022 was held at Strathcona Gardens Tuesday, June 28 and another crop of fresh young mindswere sent out into the world.
The annual graduation ceremony is a landmark moment for young people and this year saw the return of the event to its usual location at Strathcona gardens. The pandemic forced more creative and constricted graduation ceremonies but this year brought parents, students and staff together for annual rite of passage.
Timberline Secondary School is holding its grad ceremony tonight (Wednesday, June 29).
