Carihi Forestry Program hauls shopping carts, garbage, plastics, wood waste, construction waste and gas cans out of the woods

The Carihi Forestry program recently took time out of their school day to clean up the forest and enter in to the third annual Small Planet Cleanup Contest.

The area they cleaned up is near Carihi and includes two flowing creeks and beautiful wetlands. The land is typically used by the class for forestry practice, such as tree identification, mock timber cruises, traversing, map making, soil sampling, dangerous tree identification and timber plotting.

Prior to the cleanup, the area contained shopping carts, extensive bear garbage, various plastics, wood waste, construction waste and gas cans. The students worked diligently for many hours, traversing steep, muddy terrain. They were able to use the five shopping carts they pulled out of the streams, to transport two loads of garbage each and fill the entire Carihi dumpster.

Due to their hard work and commitment, the students and entire community, will have a more safe, clean and picturesque outdoor classroom to enjoy.

The Small Planet Cleanup Contest is on now until April 30 and has over $4,000 in cash prizes for individual and community cleanups of all sizes. For contest details and to enter, go to https://smallplanetenergy.ca/small-planet-energy-clean-up-contest-2022/

For folks that want to get involved in a community effort, there are several wonderful things happening this week:

Friday, April 22 – Jenn & Wesley Underhill at Hi-Limit Plumbing and Heating are offering Hi-Limit headquarters (1690 Maple St Unit C in Campbell River), as a garbage collection site for Earth Day, Friday April 22, 9 a.m – 4 p.m. They are offering their vehicle and trailer to pick up garbage collected for the Small Planet Clean-Up contest, from groups or individuals who need help getting the garbage to the dump on that day as well.

Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m. – Duncan Bay Main Community Clean Up. Mosaic Forest Management is donating snacks and support to everyone in the community who would like to help with a community cleanup on Saturday, April 23. Volunteers will be cleaning Duncan Bay Main from The Elk Main/Duncan Bay Main Intersection to Tom Brown South Main starting at 9 a.m. To Get to the site turn onto Willis Road at the Shell station, bear left onto Duncan Bay Main (the first left) and continue down DBM to the intersection.

Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m. – Rotary Club of Campbell River is meeting at Nunns Creek park to clean up the back roads, trails and neighborhoods throughout our community. Garbage pickers and disposable gloves will be provided.

