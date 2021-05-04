Car dealership raising funds to help with medical expenses of employee hit by a stroke

On Saturday April 3, Vicki Little, sales manager at Campbel River Hyundai, experienced a severe stroke on both sides of her brain, resulting in loss of her vision as well as the inability to continue to work.

Little has spent the past few weeks completing numerous medical tests, being transported between Campbell River and Victoria General Hospital, trying to get some results as well as a recovery plan.

The team of doctors working with Little have been able to come up with a diagnosis of Antiphospholipid syndrome, a disorder of the immune system that causes an increased risk of blood clots.

Due to the stroke and loss of her vision Little will be unable to work for the next year.

“Us as a community and dealership we would like to offer as much support to a member of our family in this difficult time and try to help lessen the burden of medical expenses, travel fees, and other costs,” A GoFundMe page set up by Campbell River Hyundai says. “Please help us support Vicki, a member of our dealership community, team, and family. Any little bit will help and we thank you all greatly.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter