Canucks vet and mascot visit Campbell River

Doug Bodger and Fin the orca bring smiles to fans at Campbell River Toyota

Fin the orca, and former Canuck Doug Bodger greeted fans at Campbell River Toyota on Saturday, March 26. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River hockey fans of all ages were treated to a visit from a couple representatives from the big show on Saturday, March 26.

Canucks mascot Fin the orca, and former NHL player Doug Bodger were in town to visit Campbell River Toyota for the day.

A steady stream of supporters popped in to take pictures with the two, get autographs, hear stories from Bodger of his time playing with Mario Lemieux, and take their chances at winning prizes.

As part of the Vancouver Canucks/ Toyota Tundra tour, visitors had an opportunity to win a signed jersey, Canucks merchandise, game tickers and a $500 Toyota gift certificate were all up for grabs.

