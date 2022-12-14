From left are Zoie Richards, Kim Barry and Deb Gyles at the River Nook Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

From left are Zoie Richards, Kim Barry and Deb Gyles at the River Nook Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbellton Neighbourhood awards acknowledge residents bursting with community pride

Recipients helped conceptualize new pocket park in neighbourhood

Blink and you’ll miss it, but the newest parklet in Campbellton represents the spirit of growth and pride in the community.

That’s why it was the perfect place to honour two community members who represent that spirit with this month’s Campbellton Neighbourhood Association’s Appreciation Awards: Deb Gyles and Zoie Richards, both of whom helped work on the park’s conceptualization. This honour is given to people in Campbellton who have gone above and beyond to make the area a better place to work, live, or play.

Called The River Nook, the park is nestled in right next to the Highway 19 bridge crossing the Campbell River.

“The Campbellton Neighborhood Association has been wanting to beautify the area with the help of neighbours,” said Kim Barry of the association. “One of the things that certainly became apparent talking to everybody is that we wanted to have more access points to the river itself. We kind of looked around and found a few areas that were less than desirable, let’s say, sort of vacant lots and whatnot and just started looking for funding.”

Funding for this particular park came in part from the City of Campbell River, as well as the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET). From there community members cleared garbage, invasive species and undergrowth, installed some new art pieces and transformed the place from a forgotten roadside to a lovely little park.

“This is where I live. I love where I live and I want to share that with people,” Richards said. “This area is so historic and it still has a lot of its natural beauty to it. It’s so amazing to wake up in the morning and grab a cup of coffee and go sit over there and watch the fly fishermen. I just think the spot is beautiful. Yeah, I think people should know about it.”

Gyles and Richards were acknowledged for putting their energy into making the community a better place.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” Gyles said. “As a kid, I’d always be down in the river … We get overlooked in Campbellton.

“You get the feeling that we’re kind of out in the boonies and we’re not. We’re so close to town. It’s a beautiful area and there’s so much that we have to offer.”

While the park is not enormous, it does make a difference in the character of the area. Before the work, the area had graffiti and no real way to access the water below. Now, people are using it when they take a break from climbing at the nearby gym, or just having their morning coffee.

“The whole idea at least my mind, is that you come in you get to sit and enjoy and then you kind of leave and then other people get to come,” Gyles said. “Yeah, so it’s not like it’s a hangout all day kind of park.”

“It’s great to talk to people fishing in the summer,” Richards added. “It’s fun.”

The park is located on the Campbellton River Route bike route, and is part of a larger project to unify the community and bring a sense of pride and ownership to their part of town. It’s that dedication to their neighbourhood that earned them their acknowledgment from the CNA.

RELATED: New Campbellton ‘River Route’ soon to be unveiled

Campbell RiverCommmunity

 

The River Nook pocket park in Campbellton is one of the area’s newest neighbourhood revitalization projects. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The River Nook pocket park in Campbellton is one of the area’s newest neighbourhood revitalization projects. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The mural was based on local photographer Eiko Jones’ work. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The mural was based on local photographer Eiko Jones’ work. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The River Nook Park is decorated with art by Alex Witcombe. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell RIver Mirror

The River Nook Park is decorated with art by Alex Witcombe. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell RIver Mirror

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Donations to North Island Habitat for Humanity will be matched until the end of the year

Just Posted

Internationally-trained doctors are speaking out about B.C.’s particularly restrictive licensing qualifications. Some say they are leaving the province to practise medicine elsewhere as a result. From top left clockwise: Dr. Rajkumar Luke, Dr. Azadeh Shafiei, Dr. Honieh Barzegari and Dr. Reza Asgari. (Submitted photos)
Amid a chronic shortage, B.C. at risk of losing hundreds of internationally-trained doctors

Containment boom marks site where two vessels sank in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022 during a snowstorm while moored at a wharf finger at Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Two vessels tied together sink in Campbell River marina during weekend storm

The Province is seeking consultation until Feb. 2023 regarding the North Island’s Timber Supply Area (TSA) – (File Photo : Laura Blackwell).
Province seeks public consultation regarding North Island Timber Supply Area

Snow or shine, local contractors and the Habitat VIN build team have been making significant progress on the 1375 Piercy Avenue, Courtenay affordable housing development. Photo credit: Yana Dimitrova
Donations to North Island Habitat for Humanity will be matched until the end of the year

Pop-up banner image