Campbellton Neighbourhood Association shirts raise money for community projects

Money goes to things like community gardens, planters, signage, etc.

The Cronks - Jaimen, Laurel, and Richard showing off their new shirts. Photo supplied

The Campbellton Neighbourhood Association is recognizing the businesses that have come on board to help with the new branded t-shirts for this month’s Neighbour Appreciation Project.

The goal of the project is to recognize community members and show appreciation several times per year based on community nominations.

So far groups and members recognized include Wes Cade from the community garden, and Paulette and Raymond Lavoie for their seasonal decorations.

CNA aims to highlight a neighbour every two months.

“We are very grateful for their help and support in helping to make Campbellton a wonderful place to work, live, and play,” says the association.

The Campbellton businesses now actively selling shirts are:

– Campbell River Golf and Country Club

– Swicked

– Mussels and More Pottery/Gift Shop

– River Sportsman

– Island Joy Rides

After the cost of the shirts all money raised goes into funding projects in Campbellton, such as, the Community Garden, the beautiful planters along 19th Ave, new signage, public art, receptacles for the butt out program and more.

Shirts sell for $30 each and come in a variety of colours and sizes for men and women.

“The t-shirt design was done by Campbell River’s Natasha Duff Creative and we love it,” says the Neighbourhood Association. “These shirts are great way to share our new image and raise money at the same time.”

To nominate a neighbour for recognition, visit www.campbellton.net or email kimberleyjeanbarry@gmail.com.