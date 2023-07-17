Campbellton Neighbourhood Association dedicates Beaver floatplane

The de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver aircraft will welcome visitors to Campbell River as they drive into town off of Island Highway. A dedication ceremony for the plane was held at Beaver Landing on July 14. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror On hand for the Dedication ceremony for the Beaver Seaplane on July 14, included (from left to right): Former CNA chair Brian Shaw, Don Bendickson of Ben West Logging, Jonathan Caulderwood of Grant Signs, Bill Alder from Sealand Aviation, as well as Campbell River Councillor Ron Kerr. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Campbellton Neighbourhood Association chair Laurel Cronk presents a key to Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl, proclaiming the exhibit with the Beaver DHC-2 seaplane open to the public at the ceremony July 14. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Campbellton Neighbourhood Association chair Laurel Cronk presents a key to Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl, proclaiming the exhibit with the Beaver DHC-2 seaplane open to the public at the ceremony July 14. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Post ceremony, Cronk led presentation spectators in holding their arms out like airplanes, while Colin Filliter of SuavAir provided aerial drone shots. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s tribute to the venerable floatplane was officially dedicated July 14 at a ceremony at the newly-dubbed Beaver Landing in Campbellton.

Members of Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA), city councillors and various sponsors were on hand to unveil a plaque showcasing the effort to display a de Havilland Beaver at the entrance to the north end of the city. The group included three principles involved in the effort, Bill Alder of Sealand Aviation, Don Bendickson of Ben West Logging, and Jonathan Guilderwood of Grant Signs. In addition, members of city council, including Mayor Kermit Dahl were among the crowd of around 24 people.

It was truly a team effort to erect the structure on which the floatplane now sits, with two different companies providing concrete, another two providing future lighting for the plane at night when that becomes available, and an endless amount of contributions from individuals to restore, rebuild and mount the DHC-4 on its current perch.

Campbell River City Coun. Ron Kerr, who served as the event’s MC, said the decade-long project involved unique challenges.

“There were a lot of obstacles,” Kerr told the gathering in front of the seaplane. “This location, for example, was a maze of large water pipes. There were unknown pipes. City staff weren’t excited about the project. And that was really before we had our plane.”

Kerr said that ultimately, though, it was the support of the whole Campbellton community that “kept the dream alive.”

Former CNA chair Brian Shaw, who opened the ceremony by playing of the bagpipes, said that after all of his thank-yous, Kerr forgot one of the biggest members into getting this project finished.

“I think Ron should get a thank you as well,” Shaw said to applause from the crowd. “It was actually his idea, to get an airplane if we could get one.”

After the plaque was dedicated, current CNA chair, Laurel Cronk, presented a key to the plane to Mayor Kermit Dahl to officially open the seaplane to the public. Cronk then invited spectators to spread their wings like an airplane, while Colin Filliter of SuavAir drone photography service took some aerial shots.

