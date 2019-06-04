Campbell River’s youngest heroes run for the BC Children’s Hospital

From left, Rachelle, Kinsey and Carter Granson and Logan Prokopchuk at Frank James Park in Campbell River following the Super Hero Run on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Kalvin Hannay, 3, is shown moments after completing the Super Hero Run, a fundraiser for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, at Frank James Park in Campbell River on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Harlow Rolfe, 3, gets her face painted by volunteer Kelsey Painter during the Super Hero Run at Frank James Park in Campbell River on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Youngsters dressed as Superman and other heroes completed a 5 km run for a cause in Campbell River on Saturday.

It was part of the third annual Super Hero Run from Frank James Park to Rotary Beach Park and back. The event raises money for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Our goal for this one day is $15,000 and we’ve almost exceeded that,” said Natalie McColman, administrator at RE/MAX Check Realty, which organizes the event. She added that the final tally was still to be determined.

Among the young superheroes was Kalvin Hannay, 3, who was dressed as a firefighter.

“He hopped on my shoulders for most of the way back,” said Jared Hannay, his father.

The event featured activities for kids including bounce castles and face painting, along with music and a barbecue. Organizers estimated that 200 kids took part in the run, which also featured booths along the way, including a “Batman booth” with free ice cream.

“All along the way they have lots and lots of fun,” McColman said.

READ MORE: Campbell River family asking for support after baby diagnosed with leukemia

READ MORE: Grassroots Kind Hearts founder asking for support after daughter hospitalized for spinal infection

McColman said that a relative had recently given birth at the BC Children’s Hospital, and the baby, Kaycee, was born with her intestines outside of her body.

It’s one example of the many families who require help from the BC Children’s Hospital.

“There’s so many families affected,” McColman said.

Funds raised through sponsorships and registration went to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and proceeds from food sales were split with the local charity Cameryn’s Cause, which provides financial assistance to families with a sick or injured child or who experience the death of a child.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
