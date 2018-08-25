Campbell River’s Women for Women Run adds 15 k for 15 years

The 15th annual Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge is set for Sept. 15.

And for its 15th year, a new distance ahs been added to the usual 5 k and 10 K categories. Added for this year only 15 K distance – 15 for 15, get it?

The runs will set off from the Carihi field at 10 a.m. for runners and 9:30 a.m. for walkers. Registration begins at 8 a.m. on the day for the race or you can get a registratin form from Facebook or email (shegerm@gmail.com).

Registration on the day of the race is $45. Early birds – registering before Sept. 7 – can register for $35.