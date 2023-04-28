Campbell River’s Women for Women event celebrating 20th year

The annual Women for Women event is back this year, and organizer Shelagh Germyn is celebrating the 20th edition of the successful fundraiser.

“We’ve been putting this event on for 20 years, and so I thought what better reason, right?” Germyn said.”We need a little bit of fun, right?”

The Women for Women fundraiser gives local women the chance to raise money to help other women in Campbell River. The money will go to a variety of different organizations, anything from the Forest Circle Society Carihi Day Care, Foundary, North Island College and more, all benefiting women and families in Campbell River.

To start off, there will be a dance held at Eagles Hall on May 13, which Germyn is calling a “community reunion.” For a $25 entry fee, which will go towards the charities, people can come and dance to Motown, disco, and dance music, enter for draw prizes from local vendors and more. Though the name of the event is “Women for Women,” Germyn said that everybody will be welcome at the dance.

Twenty years is a long time to be doing anything, but to Germyn, the time feels like it has just flown by.

“Well, you know time goes so fast, right? It doesn’t feel like 20 years. It really doesn’t,” she said. “we’ve given so much to different organizations and to different times when when there was the need… it feels good to have been able to give back so much over the years.”

Whether it was for the Women’s Centre, which later turned into the North Island Transition Society, or the North Island College, the Eagle Harbour Project, Germyn and her team of volunteers have been able to meet the needs of the community.

“Whether it’s an organization or a woman in need or a family, you know, I’m just grabbing when I hear stories, you know, and you just grab that and you and you and you give, right?”

The race itself will be held in September, and Germyn said that dance attendees will have the chance to register for the early bird rate. The race will be at the same location as last year near Duncan Bay Main Road.

“Last year was just fantastic because it went from 25 volunteers down to about six or seven,” Germyn said. “Wow, what a relief that was.”

Tickets are available at:

Merle Norman

Transition Thrift Store

Island Grind Coffee

Ladyfitness

All in One Partyshop

Dee Archer/Hair Stylist

Active Living Physio/ Willow Point

For more information on the dance visit the Facebook Page.

