Campbell River’s Virtual Canada Day website re-launched

The parachutists are always a popular tradition at the Canada Day celebrations at Robert Ostler Park. Hopefully soon, we will be getting back to celebrating Canada Day in the usual way but for now, the celebration will, once again, a virtual one. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Canada Day Committee, led by their chair Carol Chapman, has re-launched the Campbell River Canada Day website to support this year’s VIRTUAL Celebration. (Next year, they are hoping for in-person celebrations)

The committee is asking everyone to decorate their homes, their cars, their businesses, even themselves — in Canada Day colours — take photos and/or videos of everything or everyone that has been decorated and upload them to campbellrivercanadaday.ca. These will all be complied into a virtual video celebration parade to be broadcast July 1 on Shaw Spotlight Channel Four, Facebook, YouTube as well as the Campbell River Canada Day website.

The deadline for photo and video submissions is June 18!

SUBMISSION CATEGORIES:

KidsFest — Kids it’s your turn to be the star of the show! Perform a trick, tell a joke, show off your chalk-art … get creative and send in your photo or video to be a part of the show!

Rotary Parade — Decorate your home, your car, your boat, your bike or yourself with Canada Day colours and submit your “FLOAT”! Your photos or video will be part of Campbell River’s VIRTUAL Canada Day Celebration!

Huck Finn Fishing Derby — Send us photos or video of your favourite / best fishing trip; tell us your greatest fishing story in the Comments section of the form.

Talent Show — Sing, dance, act, cook, build – whatever your talent, we want to see it!

Pancake Breakfast — Do you and your family have pancake skills? Make some amazing pancakes and show them off to the whole town!

So have fun. They are looking forward to your submissions!

This year’s video is being created by Far North Visuals. Noah Vaton and Grady Roberston have offered to share their expertise. with the community

