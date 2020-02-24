Campbell River’s Thinking Day baby gets a gift

Thinking Day baby Allyana Brown is pictured with her mom, Chelsea Brown, as well as Pathfinders, Annabel Dunstan and Sarah Baldwin. Photo contributed

For over 25 years, Girl Guides of Canada, Campbell River District has welcomed the first baby girl born on or after Feb. 22 with a gift.

This gift is to celebrate Thinking Day, the birthday of both Lord and Lady Baden-Powell, the founders of Scouts and Guides. Campbell River started this tradition to introduce new parents to Guiding and to welcome their baby girl to join Sparks when she is five years old.

This year’s baby, Allyana Brown arrived on the morning of Feb. 22.

