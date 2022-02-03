Campbell River’s snowstorm-cancelled March for Children rescheduled for Feb. 12

Rotarians will be out on the street collecting coins for children’s equipment at the hospital

Rotarians and Hospital Foundation staff show off their collection buckets in anticipation of the March for Children, which has been rescheduled for Feb. 12. Photo submitted

Have a Heart for Children! The Rotary Clubs’ annual March for Children, originally scheduled for December, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 12.

The March, which was set to proceed on Dec. 18 was cancelled the morning of the event because of heavy snowfall. Undeterred, the Rotary Clubs of Campbell River have rescheduled the event for the Saturday before Valentine’s Day in the hopes that the community will have a heart for children and donate generously.

All donations will go towards purchasing equipment for the maternity department at the Campbell River Hospital. This year, the hospital will use the funds to support the purchase of an Avalon Fetal Monitor, which allows for those in labor to get up and walk around while being continuously monitored.

Anyone wishing to donate this year can give their donation to one of several volunteers who will be stationed at Alder at 2nd, Dogwood at 13th, St. Ann’s at Shopper’s Row, and at the Ken Forde Boat Ramp in Willow Point from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all locations. For those without cash, there will be a debit tap machine at the Ken Forde boat ramp.

Donations can also be e-transferred directly to crrotarymarch4children@gmail.com or made through the Hospital Foundation’s website at crhospitalfoundation.ca under the information posted for this year’s March for Children event.

RELATED:

Campbell River Rotary clubs’ March for Children raises money for hospital apparatus

Rotary’s March for Children returns to Campbell River streets Dec. 21

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsRotary