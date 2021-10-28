Campbell River’s Rotary TV and online auction returns

Proceeds of the annual auction enable Rotary to fund various projects around the community

Greg Manzulenko, branch manager of Capital Power, Campbell River, gets the ball rolling for the Rotary TV and Online Auction by donating $5,000. Photo contributed

The 46th Annual Rotary TV and Online Auction will take place on Nov. 19 and 20, the Rotary Club of Campbell River (noon) has announced.

Online bidding will begin on Nov. 9. The proceeds of the annual auction enable Rotary to fund various projects around the community. Some of these include: Elk Falls Suspension Bridge, the Seawalk, the Splash Park, the Rotary Bike Park and the Rotary Community Fieldhouse.

This year’s auction proceeds will support community economic recovery initiatives such as a re-purposed Interpretive Centre for tourism, trails creation and upgrades, new and revised tourism signs and similar improvements to enhance both citizen and tourist experiences in our community.

Thanks to Shaw Communications’ contribution of studio equipment and expertise, almost 500 items, donated by the Campbell River community, will be presented and sold through live TV as well as streamed online.

For further information, visit: www.rotarytvauction.com

