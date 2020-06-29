Campbell River’s Rosebowl Restaurant closes after 50 years

Three generations of the Fong family have worked in the space

After 50 years, the Rosebowl Chinese restaurant in downtown Campbell River is closing its doors.

Three generations of the Fong family have worked in the restaurant. Phillip Fong opened the doors in the 1970s and his son Glen was quick to start work in the family business, washing dishes while standing on a crate at five years old. He wasn’t the only one who would grow up with the business. Glen’s wife Tanya Larmour started working there as a teenager, and the couple even employed their daughters Mya and Selena.

Though he is close to 91 years old, Phillip Fong said he still gets into the kitchen from time to time.

“I’m almost 91 and I’m still helping!” he said.

Glen Fong said that the business had been for sale for a few years and an offer came in recently to purchase the building.

“We were actually surprised when my real estate agent told me we were getting an offer coming in. With the COVID-19 thing we thought we’d be here for a while. We weren’t in a hurry, and if it sold it sold,” he said. “This offer came in and we said ok.”

To facilitate the move, the younger generation of Fongs thought to hold a free sale in the parking lot, giving away as much as possible to avoid having to take things to the landfill. The free sale is only on June 29 (Monday).

Fong hopes to be able to spend more time with his father after the sale is final. He is also looking forward to relaxing a bit and thinking about new opportunities. They were unable to do a closing event, but want to thank their loyal customers for years of coming in to the restaurant.

“We have lots of long-term loyal customers,” Fong said. “You see generations of families who come with their kids and all have a memory of this place.”

From left are Mya Fong, Glen Fong, Tanya Larmour and Selena Fong, with Phillip Fong seated in front. The Rosebowl Restaurant has closed after 50 years. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror

To help with the move, the family let people take away items for free. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror