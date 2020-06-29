Campbell River’s Rosebowl Restaurant closes after 50 years

Three generations of the Fong family have worked in the space

After 50 years, the Rosebowl Chinese restaurant in downtown Campbell River is closing its doors.

Three generations of the Fong family have worked in the restaurant. Phillip Fong opened the doors in the 1970s and his son Glen was quick to start work in the family business, washing dishes while standing on a crate at five years old. He wasn’t the only one who would grow up with the business. Glen’s wife Tanya Larmour started working there as a teenager, and the couple even employed their daughters Mya and Selena.

Though he is close to 91 years old, Phillip Fong said he still gets into the kitchen from time to time.

“I’m almost 91 and I’m still helping!” he said.

Glen Fong said that the business had been for sale for a few years and an offer came in recently to purchase the building.

“We were actually surprised when my real estate agent told me we were getting an offer coming in. With the COVID-19 thing we thought we’d be here for a while. We weren’t in a hurry, and if it sold it sold,” he said. “This offer came in and we said ok.”

To facilitate the move, the younger generation of Fongs thought to hold a free sale in the parking lot, giving away as much as possible to avoid having to take things to the landfill. The free sale is only on June 29 (Monday).

Fong hopes to be able to spend more time with his father after the sale is final. He is also looking forward to relaxing a bit and thinking about new opportunities. They were unable to do a closing event, but want to thank their loyal customers for years of coming in to the restaurant.

“We have lots of long-term loyal customers,” Fong said. “You see generations of families who come with their kids and all have a memory of this place.”

RELATED: Family-run Japanese restaurant says goodbye to Campbell River


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

From left are Mya Fong, Glen Fong, Tanya Larmour and Selena Fong, with Phillip Fong seated in front. The Rosebowl Restaurant has closed after 50 years. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror

From left are Mya Fong, Glen Fong, Tanya Larmour and Selena Fong, with Phillip Fong seated in front. The Rosebowl Restaurant has closed after 50 years. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror

To help with the move, the family let people take away items for free. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror

The Rosebowl Restaurant is closing its doors. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror

Comments are closed

Previous story
MARS Wildlife Visitor Centre in Merville reopening for tours

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Rosebowl Restaurant closes after 50 years

Three generations of the Fong family have worked in the space

New Cedar Elementary remains priority for Board of Education

School was built in 1958 and is among the district’s buildings in the poorest condition

‘Amazingly lucky’ no one killed or seriously injured in Sunday’s head-on collision near Oyster Bay – RCMP

Three people were transported to hospital with minor injuries

Campbell River RCMP seek meat thieves but scoop up drug suspects

Sometime between 10 p.m. on June 21 and 10 a.m. on June… Continue reading

UPDATE: Campbell River Canadian Tire reopens after weekend flood

Store had been closed Sunday, but the garden centre remained open

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Most Read