Campbell River’s Repair Café gives household appliances and equipment a new lease on life

Campbell River’s Repair Café was held at the Sportsplex on Saturday. Residents brought all manner of devices and equipment to get repaired rather than thow them out and overload the landfill. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

They came carrying VCRs, computers, vacuum cleaners, sewing machines – you name it.

All in the hope of getting a few more months, perhaps years, out of them.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department held Campbell River’s annual Repair Café at the Sportsplex last Saturday. While the equipment’s owners hope to get more use out of them, the city hopes people fixing things rather than throwing them away will take pressure off the landfill.

Repair Cafés are a worldwide trend that began in Amsterdam in 2009 and has been going on in Campbell river since 2015.

“The idea is to encourage people to bring in their items to get them fixed rather than send them to the landfill,” said Linda Nagle, city Parks, recreation and Culture Department program coordinator.

Ten “fixers” had been enlisted to tackle the repair work this year, that’s the most the Campbell River Repair Café has ever had.