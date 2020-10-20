The Campbell River Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Canada held a successful fundraiser on the weekend, Quest4CF. The scavenger hunt on wheels raised more than $15,000. Photo by Erin Wallis

Campbell River’s Quest 4 CF a big success in its first go-round

Event raised funds for cystic fibrosis awareness and research

Thirty-five vehicles and over 100 children participated in the first Campbell River Cystic Fibrosis Canada Quest 4 CF.

This family-friendly, COVID-19-safe fundraiser was a huge success.

Event-organizer Risa Branchi said, “I’m thrilled with how happy the parents and children were with how this event went. Everyone had a great time and we have had lots of positive feedback. All locations really stepped up and did an amazing job of making it fun for everyone. It was so rewarding to see all the smiles.”

The event took place Sunday, Oct. 18 under cloudy skies but the misty weather did not dampen enthusiasm. Along with the sponsors and supporters, Cystic Fibrosis Chapter volunteers and Kinsmen helped make the event memorable. Over $15,000 was raised to help in the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Branchi said, “We had incredible support from the community and once again Campbell River has shown enormous goodwill and support for the CF cause.”

The CF chapter expressed gratitude for the support from local sponsors, including: Safety Net/Domcor; Ed Rosse Plumbing & Heating; Carstar/ Rich’s Autobody; McDonalds; WestUrban Development Ltd.; Thrifty Foods; Campbell River Mirror; Roset Lanyon; Steve Marshall Ford; MOWI; Tim Hortons; Little Caesars; Dairy Queen; Grant Illuminated Signs Ltd.; Canadian Tire: Pioneer Home Hardware; Shoppers Drug Mart, Compass Dental: Balloons ‘N More Party Shop and Saratoga Speedway.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

