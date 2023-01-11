Campbell River’s New Year’s baby comes two weeks early

Ariana Bortoletto, born on Jan. 1 at the Campbell River Hospital was the community’s first baby born this year. Photo courtesy Brenden Bortoletto

At just after 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day, parents Ashley Zinkus and Brenden Bortoletto welcomed the first baby born in Campbell River this year.

It turns out baby Ariana really wanted to be this year’s New Year’s baby.

“It was a little bit unexpected because it was like two weeks early,” said Bortoletto.

The baby didn’t make her parents wait long either. The couple went to the hospital at around 7:30 in the morning, and Ariana was born at 11:13 a.m.

“We were surprised she was the first baby,” Bortoletto said. “It was almost noon… the nurses kept mentioning it.”

“We were kind of excited because one of the things they told us was that she would be in the paper,” he said. “We’d like to have a keepsake of it, so we were looking forward to that… I was pushing for it because I thought it’d be pretty cool to have a baby on New Year’s.”

Ariana is not the parents’ first child, both have one child from previous relationships. The family is doing well, are resting and taking it easy for the next week or so.

