Campbell River’s Marin Marketing holding Cops for Cancer fundraiser

The Marin Marketing Team is “Sharin’ the Love” with a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock on Sept. 14. (File photo by Mike Gonzalez)

The Cops for Cancer annual campaign is a successful partnership of law enforcement and emergency services personnel in B.C. that seeks to make a difference in the lives of children with cancer, survivors and their families. The Canadian Cancer Society is the largest national charitable funder of pediatric cancer research. Cops for Cancer is the largest contributor to pediatric cancer research.

The Marin Marketing Team is a group of realtors in Campbell River and their small group of volunteers are planing the event and looking for help from the community. They hope to provide fun and entertainment for event attendees and are seeking donations which could be used for this purpose.

There will be draws to win bicycles supporting a healthy lifestyle as well as other prizes and a fun-filled day of music, food and Bounce-A-Rama and more. The aim is to generate lots of money to help in the research of childhood cancer.

One of the fundraising events will be Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail in which Campbell River’s finest will be arrested likely candidates and incarcerating them in order to collect bail money and add to the fundraising total.

The Team Marin Sharin’ the Love will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Eagle Ridge Plaza (corner of Ironwood St. and 12th Ave.).