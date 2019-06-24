Campbell River’s Greenway Loop event attracts hundreds of red-clad supporters

They came on wheels and they came in walking shoes but what’s more, they came dressed in red to celebrate Campbell River’s Greenways Loop.
On Friday, June 21, more than 200 people showed up to ride or walk the Greenway Loop or part of it in an effort to draw attention to the existence of the 25 km loop which circumnavigates Campbell River using the Seawalk along the foreshore then connecting with the ERT Road and the Rail Trail in the Beaver Lodge Lands and the trail along Jubilee Parkway in the south before rejoining the southern end of the Seawalk.
Event organizers say the loop system is meant to encourage active and environmentally-friendly lifestyles while also boosting tourism, adding that it’s within 5 km of nearly all homes in Campbell River, making it useful for commuters.
The Greenways Loop has been in the works for years, built with contributions from the city and groups including the Greenways Land Trust and Rotary. But many people are unaware that it exists.
Aerial drone specialists SuavAir were on hand to film the event from the air, capturing the dramatically red-clad participants on video.