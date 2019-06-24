Campbell River’s Greenway Loop event attracts hundreds of red-clad supporters

In order to stand out from the green of the route, riders and walkers were asked to wear red for the Greenways Loop event on Friday which started from Rotary Beach Park and circumnavigated the 23 km route in order to draw attention to the route. The Campbell River Legion Pipe Band warms up before the Greenways Loop bike ride on Friday. The ride set off to the music of the pipe band. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Mayor Andy Adams adddressed the riders and walkers at Friday’s Greenways Loop event which set off from Rotary Beach Park. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Greenways Loop event on Friday made sure everybody stretched and warmed up before setting off from Roatary Beach Park. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Riders set off on the Greenways Loop event which circumnaviated the 25 km. loop around Campbell River on Friday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

They came on wheels and they came in walking shoes but what’s more, they came dressed in red to celebrate Campbell River’s Greenways Loop.

On Friday, June 21, more than 200 people showed up to ride or walk the Greenway Loop or part of it in an effort to draw attention to the existence of the 25 km loop which circumnavigates Campbell River using the Seawalk along the foreshore then connecting with the ERT Road and the Rail Trail in the Beaver Lodge Lands and the trail along Jubilee Parkway in the south before rejoining the southern end of the Seawalk.

Event organizers say the loop system is meant to encourage active and environmentally-friendly lifestyles while also boosting tourism, adding that it’s within 5 km of nearly all homes in Campbell River, making it useful for commuters.

The Greenways Loop has been in the works for years, built with contributions from the city and groups including the Greenways Land Trust and Rotary. But many people are unaware that it exists.

Aerial drone specialists SuavAir were on hand to film the event from the air, capturing the dramatically red-clad participants on video.

