Campbell River’s fifth annual Bra Drive returns

Stevie Turley (left), owner of La Tee Da, and Denise Sharkey, administrative coordinator for Campbell River North Island Transition Society, encourage the community to get behind La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique’s Fifth Annual Bra Drive which collects undergarments for women who have left violent situations often with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. Photo submitted

Many of us take for granted that we can get up in the morning and put on a clean bra and panties.

There are a lot of women for whom that is not an option. Women who have left a violent situation with nothing are homeless, marginalized, living in poverty and simply don’t have the means to access the undergarments they need. These are the women the staff at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique hope to help.

La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique’s Fifth Annual Bra Drive has begun and will run through the months of August and September. Drop off your clean, gently-used bras, robes and sleepwear and receive a coupon for 15 per cent off for your next purchase at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique. It is the perfect chance to clean out your drawers, give another local woman a lift and maybe find your perfect fit.

Donations will be distributed to local women through the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society (CRNITS), who operate the Ann Elmore House, Rose Harbour and the Women’s Centre. Continuing a tradition that started several years ago, the staff at La Tee Da will hold a bra fitting clinic at Rose Harbour specifically for the clients of the Transition Society.

CRNITS Executive Director Valery Puetz said the donations from La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique shoppers fill a practical need for clients, but also ensure that clients know the community cares.

“We are so grateful for the support from local businesses like La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique and from the many women in our area who support this donation drive,” Puetz said. “Women in crisis are heartened to know that other women in our community are thinking of them.”

Donations can be dropped off at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique at 1042 Shoppers Row, across from Spirit Square.