Stevie Turley (left), owner of La Tee Da, and Denise Sharkey, administrative coordinator for Campbell River North Island Transition Society, encourage the community to get behind La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique’s Fifth Annual Bra Drive which collects undergarments for women who have left violent situations often with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. Photo submitted

Campbell River’s fifth annual Bra Drive returns

Community effort provides undergarments for women fleeing abusive circumstances

Many of us take for granted that we can get up in the morning and put on a clean bra and panties.

There are a lot of women for whom that is not an option. Women who have left a violent situation with nothing are homeless, marginalized, living in poverty and simply don’t have the means to access the undergarments they need. These are the women the staff at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique hope to help.

La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique’s Fifth Annual Bra Drive has begun and will run through the months of August and September. Drop off your clean, gently-used bras, robes and sleepwear and receive a coupon for 15 per cent off for your next purchase at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique. It is the perfect chance to clean out your drawers, give another local woman a lift and maybe find your perfect fit.

Donations will be distributed to local women through the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society (CRNITS), who operate the Ann Elmore House, Rose Harbour and the Women’s Centre. Continuing a tradition that started several years ago, the staff at La Tee Da will hold a bra fitting clinic at Rose Harbour specifically for the clients of the Transition Society.

CRNITS Executive Director Valery Puetz said the donations from La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique shoppers fill a practical need for clients, but also ensure that clients know the community cares.

“We are so grateful for the support from local businesses like La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique and from the many women in our area who support this donation drive,” Puetz said. “Women in crisis are heartened to know that other women in our community are thinking of them.”

Donations can be dropped off at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique at 1042 Shoppers Row, across from Spirit Square.

Previous story
NIC aircraft structure grads in high demand

Just Posted

NIC aircraft structure grads in high demand

1,400 job openings for aircraft mechanics and inspectors by 2028: BC Labour Market Outlook

Tyee Plaza clocktower to rise once again in Campbell River

‘It’s got some nostalgia for the town and I think it’ll look good in Campbellton’

Firefighters extinguish Campbell River house fire

One person escaped and was taken to hospital

PHOTOS: Heavy Games athletes put on a show

Second annual Campbell River Highland Gathering celebrated Scottish, Celtic culture

Better gravel beds for better salmon returns on the Campbell River

CRSF hopes new system of embedding spawning gravel will lead to less being washed away

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Most Read