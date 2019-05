Walkers carried placards and marched down Highway 19A on Saturday in the annual Defeat Depression Walk. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Saturday’s Defeat Depression Walk raised awareness and funds for the Campbell River Beacon Club and for the message that you don’t have to struggle with depression on your own, help is available.

Walkers strolled from Robert V. Ostler Park to the Museum at Campbell River and back asking drivers to “Honk 4 Happiness.” Many did.