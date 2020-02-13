Campbell River’s Dancing Tapas is the perfect combination of fun and meaningful fundraising

Todd Peachey was Master of Ceremonies for the evening at last year’s Dancing & Tapas. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Tickets are now on sale for Rotary’s 14th annual Dancing & Tapas – one of the most fun events on the Campbell River social calendar and a big international fundraiser.

This event is a major fundraiser for Campbell River Rotary’s international effort to provide for the needs of people in many countries around the world. This year the focus of fundraising is to bring “wheelchairs and more” to those in need in the Central American nation of Guatemala.

“It’s the opportunity to make a difference and know that every penny that I spend – whether it’s buying a drink or bidding on an auction item or donating – (is) going to make a difference in somebody’s life, in their community and their family and that, to me, is meaningful and inspiring,” said Thanh Tazumi, one of the event organizers.

The money goes towards purchasing not only wheelchairs, which was the event’s original intention, but now also walkers, transfer boards, crutches and other medical devices that help people with physical ailments and challenges. There will also be a local physiotherapist joining the Rotarians who accompany the medical equipment to Guatemala who will join with a physiotherapist from the U.S. and they will provide training for Guatemala hospital staff in movement and rehabilitation of patients.

In the past, different countries have been targeted for assistance like Moldovia, Romania, Ukraine and Kenya. The local efforts are partnered with Rotary Clubs from around the world as well as non-government organizations.

Over the past 13 years, the two Rotary Clubs of Campbell River have delivered 11 containers of wheelchairs to more than 3,000 people in 11 different countries. This has involved Rotarians travelling at their own expense to deliver the medical equipment purchased with funds raised at the Dancing and Tapas event.

This year’s event will be held at the Campbell River Community Centre on March 28 and tickets are $60 and can be picked up at Amy’s Asian Food and Café, Tongs Jewellery and Repairs, Quay West Kitchen and Catering Restaurant and from Event Brite available through the event Facebook page. Your admission fee also includes a bottle of wine to be presented with your ticket. Once you’re in, you can bid on auction items or sponsor the purchase of a wheelchair while enjoying delicious food, entertainment and dancing the night away. It’s the best culinary and dance experience on the Island.

Music will be provided, once again, by the ever-popular Time Well Wasted who get the dance floor moving at 10 p.m. Prior to that is the Silent Auction which begins when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Live Auction which goes at 9 p.m. In between is the awesome food provided by Quay West Kitchen and Catering who have recruited their own chef and a few others from around town to bring one the best dining experiences of the year.

“The food is always something to look forward to,” Tazumi said.

Throughout the night there are prizes to be won and plenty of opportunities to donate to giving help and hope to people in Guatemala. Because, in the end, that is the point of the whole evening.

Anyone with any questions can email Tazumi at suntantazumi@gmail.com

