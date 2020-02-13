Todd Peachey was Master of Ceremonies for the evening at last year’s Dancing & Tapas. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Dancing Tapas is the perfect combination of fun and meaningful fundraising

Funds raised this year will go toward providing ‘wheelchairs and more’ to Guatemala

Tickets are now on sale for Rotary’s 14th annual Dancing & Tapas – one of the most fun events on the Campbell River social calendar and a big international fundraiser.

This event is a major fundraiser for Campbell River Rotary’s international effort to provide for the needs of people in many countries around the world. This year the focus of fundraising is to bring “wheelchairs and more” to those in need in the Central American nation of Guatemala.

“It’s the opportunity to make a difference and know that every penny that I spend – whether it’s buying a drink or bidding on an auction item or donating – (is) going to make a difference in somebody’s life, in their community and their family and that, to me, is meaningful and inspiring,” said Thanh Tazumi, one of the event organizers.

The money goes towards purchasing not only wheelchairs, which was the event’s original intention, but now also walkers, transfer boards, crutches and other medical devices that help people with physical ailments and challenges. There will also be a local physiotherapist joining the Rotarians who accompany the medical equipment to Guatemala who will join with a physiotherapist from the U.S. and they will provide training for Guatemala hospital staff in movement and rehabilitation of patients.

In the past, different countries have been targeted for assistance like Moldovia, Romania, Ukraine and Kenya. The local efforts are partnered with Rotary Clubs from around the world as well as non-government organizations.

Over the past 13 years, the two Rotary Clubs of Campbell River have delivered 11 containers of wheelchairs to more than 3,000 people in 11 different countries. This has involved Rotarians travelling at their own expense to deliver the medical equipment purchased with funds raised at the Dancing and Tapas event.

RELATED: Rotary’s Dancing Tapas supports wheelchair campaign

This year’s event will be held at the Campbell River Community Centre on March 28 and tickets are $60 and can be picked up at Amy’s Asian Food and Café, Tongs Jewellery and Repairs, Quay West Kitchen and Catering Restaurant and from Event Brite available through the event Facebook page. Your admission fee also includes a bottle of wine to be presented with your ticket. Once you’re in, you can bid on auction items or sponsor the purchase of a wheelchair while enjoying delicious food, entertainment and dancing the night away. It’s the best culinary and dance experience on the Island.

Music will be provided, once again, by the ever-popular Time Well Wasted who get the dance floor moving at 10 p.m. Prior to that is the Silent Auction which begins when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Live Auction which goes at 9 p.m. In between is the awesome food provided by Quay West Kitchen and Catering who have recruited their own chef and a few others from around town to bring one the best dining experiences of the year.

“The food is always something to look forward to,” Tazumi said.

Throughout the night there are prizes to be won and plenty of opportunities to donate to giving help and hope to people in Guatemala. Because, in the end, that is the point of the whole evening.

LAST YEAR’S EVENT: A fun night of Dancing & Tapas in Campbell River raises money for wheelchairs

Anyone with any questions can email Tazumi at suntantazumi@gmail.com

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community comes together to make Campbell River’s Bowl for Breath a big success
Next story
BC Hydro to increase flow down Elk Falls Canyon to aid steelhead

Just Posted

‘Blanket’ secondary suites bylaw for Campbell River stalls after first reading

Suites may be allowed in ‘all new construction’ but possibly not in ‘established neighbourhoods’

Campbell River rally shows support for Wet’suwet’en

Supporters gathered in front of MLA Claire Trevena and MP Rachel Blaney’s shared office space

Campbell River Rotary Honours Concert tickets now available

Get your tickets for the free performances at Tidemark Theatre March 1 while you still can

Community members express concern about hospital lab services at town hall meeting

Advocacy efforts in support of the Campbell River hospital laboratory, its staff… Continue reading

Campbell River author aims to shine a light on mental health, encourage others towards healing

Book launch to be held for Borderline Shine: A memoir

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

All VIA Rail trains, eastern CN rail network shut down due to pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Most Read