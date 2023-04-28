Haley Burkitt, Outreach and Safe Home Coordinator for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, poses beside all the T-shirts hung from Rose Harbour residence as part of the Clothesline Project on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Clothesline Project adapted after inclement weather last week

T-shirts displayed on balconies at Rose Harbour

After being called off the week before due to inclement weather, T-shirts were on display this week on balconies and public areas of Rose Harbour for the annual Clothesline Project.

Rose Harbour is the second-stage housing facility provided by the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society on Dogwood Street.

The Clothesline Project, which began in the U.S. in 1990, is an opportunity for women affected by violence to express their emotions by decorating a T-shirt. The shirt is then hung on a clothesline to be viewed by others as testimony to the problem of violence against women. It’s a display of society’s ‘dirty laundry’ that aims to take the issue of violence against women out of the shadows.

In Campbell River, there is also an annual display called ‘These Hands Don’t Hurt’ where non-abusive men trace their hands on a white sheet in support of this cause. Decorated T-shirts are a statement against any kind of violence, or statements of hope for the future.

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society provides many supports and services to women within the community that are in, or are fleeing intimate partner violence, as well as women in recovery. Some services include, transitional housing, outreach support, supportive counselling, STV (Stopping the Violence) counseling, recovery programs, SMART Recovery for women, and a weekly women’s empowerment group. We are also home to the Campbell River Women’s Resource Centre which is a drop-in centre that provides poverty reduction, including clothing, food, internet and phone access, a tax clinic, and a variety of other supports for women within the community.

Another way to make a difference is to participate in the upcoming Drive Away Domestic Violence Golf Tournament. Support will go to programs and services that empower women to reclaim their lives.

“Together, we can make a significant impact and create a community where women can live free from fear and violence,” said a release from the society.

The day of golf, prizes, a 50/50 draw, silent auction and more will be on June 11.

For more information visit: annelmorehouse.ca/golf.

RELATED: Clothesline Project to mark Prevention of Violence Against Women Week in Campbell River

CLOTHESLINE PROJECT – GIVING WOMEN A VOICE


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Third annual charity golf event aims to drive away domestic violence

Just Posted

Haley Burkitt, Outreach and Safe Home Coordinator for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, poses beside all the T-shirts hung from Rose Harbour residence as part of the Clothesline Project on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Clothesline Project adapted after inclement weather last week

Michael Mann, Oliver Geisbrecht and Savian Zamisky work on planting a tree near a Treelane Road in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Junior Streamkeepers make a difference at Campbell River pond

Participants in the 2022 edition of the Women for Women event. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn
Campbell River’s Women for Women event celebrating 20th year

The Campbell River Community Foundation is asking for donations to its new housing endowment fund. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Community Foundation sets up Housing Fund