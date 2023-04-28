Campbell River’s Clothesline Project adapted after inclement weather last week

After being called off the week before due to inclement weather, T-shirts were on display this week on balconies and public areas of Rose Harbour for the annual Clothesline Project.

Rose Harbour is the second-stage housing facility provided by the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society on Dogwood Street.

The Clothesline Project, which began in the U.S. in 1990, is an opportunity for women affected by violence to express their emotions by decorating a T-shirt. The shirt is then hung on a clothesline to be viewed by others as testimony to the problem of violence against women. It’s a display of society’s ‘dirty laundry’ that aims to take the issue of violence against women out of the shadows.

In Campbell River, there is also an annual display called ‘These Hands Don’t Hurt’ where non-abusive men trace their hands on a white sheet in support of this cause. Decorated T-shirts are a statement against any kind of violence, or statements of hope for the future.

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society provides many supports and services to women within the community that are in, or are fleeing intimate partner violence, as well as women in recovery. Some services include, transitional housing, outreach support, supportive counselling, STV (Stopping the Violence) counseling, recovery programs, SMART Recovery for women, and a weekly women’s empowerment group. We are also home to the Campbell River Women’s Resource Centre which is a drop-in centre that provides poverty reduction, including clothing, food, internet and phone access, a tax clinic, and a variety of other supports for women within the community.

Another way to make a difference is to participate in the upcoming Drive Away Domestic Violence Golf Tournament. Support will go to programs and services that empower women to reclaim their lives.

“Together, we can make a significant impact and create a community where women can live free from fear and violence,” said a release from the society.

The day of golf, prizes, a 50/50 draw, silent auction and more will be on June 11.

For more information visit: annelmorehouse.ca/golf.

