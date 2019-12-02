Volunteers help load up Christmas Hampers at last year’s Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive. Once again, the Knights are calling on the community to help them meet their donation goal with less than three weeks left. Photo contributed

Campbell River’s Christmas Hamper Fund needs your help as delivery day approaches

Donations of non-perishable food, new toys, gifts for seniors and money can be made at Tyee Plaza

In less than three weeks, on Dec. 21, the 46th edition of the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund will be delivering hampers with food, and in some instances, gifts, to over 1,100 residences in the Campbell River area.

As is seen in the picture above, it is volunteers from the community that come out in force to build the hampers and subsequently deliver them.

The food in these hampers is provided by donations from the community, most notably our schools, with the purchase of the balance needed from local stores. Because of the large amount of food required, the ordering of the purchased food must be done well in advance.

This year the food was ordered on Oct. 31. That food will shortly have to be paid for by the fund so, if you were thinking of making a contribution to the Hamper Fund, now’s the time to do it.

The new toys for children 12 and under and gifts for seniors included in some hampers are entirely donated by the community.

The office to accept donations of non-perishable food, new toys, gifts for seniors and money is this year located in the Tyee Plaza in the store formerly occupied by True Blue Pet Supplies. The office is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The phone number at the office is 250-914-3716. Official tax receipts will be mailed in January 2020.

