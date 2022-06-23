Campbell River’s Canada Day Kids Fest shaping up to be ‘biggest ever’ — committee chair

This year is shaping up to be one of the biggest Canada Days in recent memory.

Thanks to a donation of $10,000 from Domcor Traffic Control, the annual Kids Fest is expected to be quite the event.

“We have always tried to keep it a free entity,” said Carol Chapman, Canada Day committee chair. “Rotary cooks hamburgers and hot dogs. The money that we’ve raised through them has traditionally gone to pay for all of the events for the kids. This year it’s just an added bonus that we’ve got Domcor on board. It can be huge this year, this is the biggest Kids Fest that we’ve ever had, thanks to them.

“It’s very extended and it’s going to be amazing.”

“We’re very excited to be a part of the community and give back,” said Domcor’s Dani Dwinnell. “With Canada Day, and coming out of COVID, we really want to help get everybody together to celebrate and create new adventures. We just want to help bring joy back to the community.”

This year’s Canada Day is all about community, Chapman said. The committee has partnered with local First Nations groups, as well as companies like Domcor to make sure that the event is open and free to everyone in the community.

“This year we partnered with our First Nations. They’re going to have a big First Nations display. There’ll be Elders weaving hats and being able to educate the youth in the community,” Chapman said. “I know that was a big thing for Dani: getting all the kids to be able to be together so it’s not a segregation. It is about community and every walk of life. Being able to offer it free of charge to citizens is huge. With Domcor doing that, it’s going to be able to bring a lot more people down into the community. Unfortunately a lot of people say they can’t afford it. Domcor made them be able to afford it. Everybody can afford free.”

Kids Fest will be from 10:30 until 2 on Canada Day at the Community Centre in Campbell River.

