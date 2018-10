The fourth annual Bra Drive conducted by La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique was a big success again this year. The drive helps women in need at the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society’s Ann Elmore House and Rose Harbour by collecting donations of gently used lingerie, sleepwear and robes. The donations were sorted and handed out at the annual bra fit clinic on Thursday.

The fourth annual Bra Drive conducted by La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique was a big success again this year.

The drive helps women in need at the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society’s Ann Elmore House and Rose Harbour by collecting donations of gently used lingerie, sleepwear and robes.

The donations were sorted and handed out at the annual bra fit clinic on Thursday.