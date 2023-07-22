Campbell River’s Art Gallery takes unique approach to Pottery Vessel Building

The Vessel Building Workshop, which took place at the Campbell River Art Gallery on July 22, was hosted by Mandie Bumble, who took attendees on a tour of the works of Marika St. Rose Yeo, and her ceramic exhibit “Material as Archive”. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Bumble showed some characteristics of Yeo’s work, which use raw material and organic clay to tell the relationship between raw material and its role as an archive based on knowledge, experience, culture and history. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror The group at the Art Gallery being shown the works of Yeo, before starting their own ceramic vessels. Pictured (left to right), are Nicole Lefebvre, Rosemarie Clark, Terri Mowat-Smith, Karen Seaboyer and Jannine Ranninger. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror The instruction for building the ceramic vessels was led by artist facilitator Judith Perron,right, who says you can use everyday items to make ceramic works of art. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Terri Mowat-Smith uses a credit card — that’s right, a credit card — to smooth out her slab of clay during the vessel building workshop at Campbell River Art Gallery July 22. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Did you know you could just use an ordinary credit card to smooth out clay to use for pottery? Or, how about using a soda can to shape a slab of clay?

Both are possible, as attendees of the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Vessel Building Workshop learned on July 22. Inspired by the works of artist Marika St. Rose Yeo, the class was led in shaping a slab of clay by artist facilitator Judith Perron.

READ MORE: Ripple Rock Culture Group rocks Art Gallery with drum ceremony

Before they got their hands dirty though, the group was shown some of Yeo’s work, as her ceramics are a part of the exhibition “Material as Archive,” which runs at the Art Gallery until August 13. Inspiration for her work comes from her ancestral roots in West Africa, The Caribbean, Europe and Canada.

After seeing St. Rose Yeo’s work, which is shaped in fragmented vessels simultaneously telling the story of the relationship between raw material and knowledge, experiences and culture, the group made their way back to the studio, where they each had a clay slab on a table and used it to tell their own story.

For Quadra Island resident Mandy Hart, who brought her daughter Lily, it was about reflecting her connection to the waves of the ocean.

“I’ve put waves around it,” explained Hart. “I’ve cut out waves around the top. I’m a Quadra Islander. I’m surrounded by ocean and see it all the time. It’ll be a bit more wavy when it’s glazed.”

For Rebecca Cuddington, a new resident of Campbell River, she wanted to reflect the importance of the circle in her life: her family.

“My intent is to represent things that are important to me,” said Cuddington. “My son is crazy into music, so I used musical notes. I love nature, and trails and hiking, so I was also looking to do something nature based.”

What was special about this presentation, was the everyday items used to help. To smooth the clay, attendees used an ordinary bank card. To shape the slab into a cylinder, they used soda cans.

According to Perron, pottery can be expensive. But you can make it a hobby you don’t have to break the bank.

“I’ve always loved clay since I was a little girl,” said Perron, a native of New Brunswick. “I learned that you can do pottery without spending too much money. You can be creative with just material just around your house.”

This is the first of a two part workshop. The glazing of the pottery, will also take place at the Campbell River Art Gallery, is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentCampbell River Stormcommunity calendar