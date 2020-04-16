Alex McAra competes in the keg toss for height event during the Heavy Games at the Campbell River Highland Gathering on Aug. 11, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s 2020 Salmonfest and Logger Sports Competitions and Highland Gathering cancelled

The 2020 Campbell River Salmonfest and Logger Sports Competitions and Highland Gathering has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event was due to take place Aug. 8 to 10. The decision to cancel was a difficult one. The Heavy Games were to host the Canadian National Amateur Championships this year.

“We know that it will be disappointing for our supporters, sponsors and patrons. We care about the people who enjoy Salmonfest year after year, but have to act responsibly in order to support Canada’s national effort to minimize COVID-19 infection throughout these unprecedented times,” said Brian Shaw, chair of the Salmonfest Society and Highland Gathering Committee. “Next year will be the 54th annual Salmonfest and we’ll now turn our attention to making it the most spectacular yet!

“Stay safe, stay inside and save the second weekend of August 2021 in your calendar.”

RELATED: WATCH: Highland Gathering celebrates Scottish and Celtic culture

Campbell RiverCoronavirus

