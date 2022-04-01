Campbell Riverites urged to Paint the Town Red for Rogers Hometown Hockey

Decked out in their 2020 Paint the Town Red Rogers Hometown Hockey sweaters are (from left) Dave Leitch, Strathcona Regional District chief administrative officer, Elle Brovold, City of Campbell River corporate officer, Trevor Fritz, Strathcona Regional District manager of arenas and facility operations and Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is returning April 16 and 17 and so is the Paint the Town Red contest. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Are you ready to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River?

Sign up your home, school, or workplace for the contest, and show off your hockey spirit with colourful jerseys, hockey sticks and re-usable materials in all colours, especially red.

RELATED: Campbell River gets second chance to host pandemic-cancelled Hometown Hockey in April

“Rogers Hometown Hockey is about more than the two-day event. It’s also a chance to showcase Campbell River’s community pride and spirit,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We are a hockey town! Join the fun and decorate to show off your hockey spirit.”

PAINT THE TOWN RED CONTEST DETAILS:

WHAT: Decorate your home, schools, or workplace – windows, storefronts, front yards – with red or hockey-themed items. Please decorate with re-usable materials.

WHO: The contest is open to all community residents, with winners chosen in three categories:

Residential (one prize)

Business and Community Organizations (three prizes)

School / Classroom (one prize)

HOW: Register through the City of Campbell River website to win prizes.

Online link to the contest is posted at campbellriver.ca/crhometownhockey

Snap a photo of your hockey-themed space – even better with people in the picture.

You can also share your photo on Facebook or Twitter, tagging the City of Campbell River and Rogers Hometown Hockey, using the hashtag #CRhometownhockey

WHEN: Contest starts April 2 and the deadline for entries is April 16. Winners will be announced on Sunday, April 17.

The free weekend festival April 16 and 17 at the Maritime Heritage Centre will include family-friendly live entertainment, NHL alumni, and hockey-themed activities for all ages. The festival will wrap up with a live viewing party of an NHL broadcast on April 18 from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

Get all the details at campbellriver.ca/crhometownhockey.