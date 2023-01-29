Campbell Riverites try their hand at knot tying

Instructor Ruedi Pletscher guides Dave Lawrence (left) and Bob Tonkin through the Turkish Head Knot at the Campbell River Maritime Heritage Centre on Jan. 28. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Instructor Ruedi Pletscher shows Bob Tonkin (centre) and Dave Lawrence a trick to getting the knot. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Instructor Ruedi Pletscher has been putting on these classes for years. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Ed Cunningham tries his hand at a Turkish Head Knot during a Knot Tying class at the Campbell River Maritime Heritage Centre on Jan. 28. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Examples of the Turkish Head Knot using various strands and dyes of cord. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Campbell River Maritime Heritage Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell Riverites have been trying their hand at knot tying at the Campbell River Maritime Heritage Centre.

Instructor Ruedi Pletscher’s knot tying course has been popular, selling out each week so far.

“Since ancient times knots have fascinated people for their practical uses and aesthetic appeal. Knot tying is an essential skill for mariners, and an art form that is practiced throughout the world,” a Facebook event listing from the centre says.

The three workshops, held on Jan. 21, 28 and one happening on Feb. 4, are covering knot tying basics, Turkish Head knots and terminal knots.

“There’s nothing easy about it,” said participant Dave Lawrence on Jan. 28.

Pletscher says he has been tying knots and teaching people “for as long as I remember.”

The Facebook event calls him a “master at knot tying.”

It is “a skill that he has honed since his childhood. He has worked on sailboats and to this day drives boats. He has a keen interest in historic boats and the specialized skills of the people who sailed them.”

