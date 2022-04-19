Campbell Riverites invited to Stand With Ukraine rally on Saturday, April 23

Event will feature music from Shoreline Strings who have been doing weekly fundraiser for Ukraine

If Russian president Vladimir Putin succeeds with his inhumane, aggressive assault on the innocent civilians of Ukraine, human rights and democracy in Europe may be destroyed for many, many years to come.

That’s what the organizers of a Stand With Ukraine rally set for Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. in Spirit Square say.

“This unprovoked, cruel invasion that Russia has unleashed upon Ukraine is an evil, deliberate act of war not seen in Europe since World War II with Hitler,” a flier announcing Saturday’s rally says.

Campbell Riverites are invited “to join the Stand with Ukraine rally and show your support for the Ukrainian peoples’ right to live free and in peace in their own land.”

Saturday’s event will feature live music from the Shoreline Strings who have been doing a weekly fundraiser for Red Cross relief efforts in Ukraine as well as speakers on hand to talk about the war.

Organizer Sandra Weames felt she had to do something and efforts to find any organized event in support of Ukraine resulted in her concluding she needed to do something herself.

“It just breaks my heart whenever I see the news,” Weames said. “I have wanted to participate in a rally here.”

Not finding any, she decided, “I’ll do something.”

