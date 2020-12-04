This is a sample envelope form Everybody Deserves A Smile, a project that will provide care packages to people experiencing homelessness in the Campbell River area again this holiday season. Photo submitted

This is a sample envelope form Everybody Deserves A Smile, a project that will provide care packages to people experiencing homelessness in the Campbell River area again this holiday season. Photo submitted

Campbell Riverites experiencing homelessness to get care packages

“Now, more than ever, our homeless communities need our love and compassion,” says Chantal Stefan, Grade 1 teacher at Puntledge Park Elementary School in the Comox Valley.

Stefan is the visionary behind Everybody Deserves A Smile (EDAS), a project that will provide care packages to people experiencing homelessness in the Campbell River area again this holiday season.

Seventeen years ago, Stefan and a small group of friends came together to bake sugar cookies and package them with love notes to disburse in the back alleys of downtown Edmonton. Those eighty-eight little care packages have grown into nearly 2,000 annual EDAS care packages provided to homeless populations living on Vancouver Island and on the mainland with thousands of students involved in the project since its inception.

EDAS Campbell River is being led by first-year Bachelor of Arts student, Ally Boyd, who is attending university from home due to COVID and who was drawn to the cause after observing its impact last year.

“Watching students give out the packages and seeing the warm response from the people who received them was powerful,” explained Boyd, “Even though I knew the project would be different this year, I wanted to make it happen for everyone involved.”

This year’s packages will be large envelopes decorated by students from Southgate Middle School and a youth group from Bethany Lutheran Church. The envelopes will be filled with a pair of woolen socks, hand sanitizer, a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, sugar cookies and a homemade Christmas card. Their goal is to create 150 packages within School District 72.

Boyd’s enthusiasm is matched by a small team of volunteers who are leading EDAS in other communities including the Comox Valley, Nanaimo, Powell River, Victoria, and Red Deer. The EDAS Society is asking the public for cash donations to facilitate the bulk purchase of the socks and sanitizer. All the other items have been generously donated.

E-transfers can be sent to theedasproject@gmail.com. No password is required. Include “Campbell River” in the note followed by an optional message for the person who will receive the care package. These personal messages will be carefully stuffed into packages to ensure the love that surrounds the vulnerable is felt. Due to COVID-related restrictions, socks or other garment donations cannot be accepted.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/edasproject or http://edas.ca/.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hanging history in your home
Next story
Looking for signs of hope

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River sits on the shore of Discovery Passage and is back by the mountains of central Vancouver Island and Strathcona Park.
Funding available for downtown Campbell River building safety changes

Funding is available for property owners and business operators interested in changing… Continue reading

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until at least Dec. 7 due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Klahoose First Nation’s COVID-19 response working

Community testing comes back negative after week of lock down

Campbell River’s emergency shelter is opening again on Dec. 4, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Emergency shelter opens today

20 of 22 beds available due to COVID restrictions

BC Ambulance Services reassures people that the service is well staffed and ready to respond. Photo by Don Bodger
BC Ambulance assures the community they’re ‘fully staffed’

‘Paramedics are not limited to a geographical area.’ — BCEHS

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Dr. Henry frequently reminds people that there are those people who cannot wear a mask for legitimate reasons and they don’t have to. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Not everyone can wear a mask, Campbell River woman wants community to keep in mind

People enforcing mask rules frequently ignore that possibility

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File photo)
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Due to provincial health orders, games up to Dec. 31 have been pushed back

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

Lake Trail Middle School in Courtenay has closed again due to a threat Friday (Dec 4). File photo
Island middle school closed for the second time in a week due to threat

On Nov. 26, Lake Trail Middle School was closed for a day while a similar incident occurred.

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson and Charlie are trying to raise money for a homeless shelter that will allow pets and are seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Parachutes for Pets says it has received 14 letters from children in the last week

Melissa Velden and her chef-husband Chris Velden, stand in their dining room at the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery in Summerville, N.S. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The couple is hosting holiday parties with appropriate distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols in place at their restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Celebrities, Santa and Zoom part of office holiday parties being held amid COVID-19

Many will send tokens of appreciation to workers or offer time off or cash

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

Most Read