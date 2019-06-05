Campbell Riverites boogie for a cause at Denim and Diamond Country Hoedown

Annual event raised funds for Campbell River and District Association for Community Living

The Vancouver Island country-rock band Boondock kept the audience moving late into the evening on Saturday at the Denim and Diamond Country Hoedown at Sportsplex. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Country music fans swayed and boogied the night away during the third annual Diamond and Denim Country Hoedown, which took place at Sportsplex on Saturday evening.

All proceeds are going towards the purchase of wheelchair-accessible vans for the Campbell River and District Association for Community Living. The vehicles cost roughly $85,000 each.

The event featured the Vancouver Island country-rock band Boondock, along with dinner, line dancing, auctions and prizes.

READ MORE: Chili Fest raises funds for Campbell River community group

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter