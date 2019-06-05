Campbell Riverites boogie for a cause at Denim and Diamond Country Hoedown

Country music fans swayed and boogied the night away during the third annual Diamond and Denim Country Hoedown, which took place at Sportsplex on Saturday evening.
All proceeds are going towards the purchase of wheelchair-accessible vans for the Campbell River and District Association for Community Living. The vehicles cost roughly $85,000 each.
The event featured the Vancouver Island country-rock band Boondock, along with dinner, line dancing, auctions and prizes.
