Campbell Riverite picks up grand prize just for voting in contest

Kris Irving is this year’s winner in the Mirror’s Reader Poll Contest

Kris Irving (left) is the winner of the Campbell River Mirror’s Reader Poll Contest. He received his prize, a $750 gift certificate from Pedal Your World, from Ken Clausen (middle) and Mirror publisher Artur Ciastkowski at the bike shop on Oct. 7, 2020. Congratulations Kris! Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

A Campbell River man is going home richer after winning a contest simply for voting in the Mirror’s Readers’ Choice Awards this year.

Kris Irving won a $750 gift certificate to Pedal Your World for voting in the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. Voters who filled out at least 10 of the more than 100 categories were automatically entered into the draw. Voting took place between Aug. 19 and Sept. 25.

This year’s winners will be announced on Oct. 28. Irving received his prize from Ken Clausen of Pedal Your World and Mirror publisher Artur Ciastkowski on Oct. 7, 2020. Congratulations, Kris, and stay tuned for the winners of the 2020 Campbell River Mirror’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

