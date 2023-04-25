Campbell Riverite Hilda Shilliday honoured in memorial Stride to Turn the Tide event

Hilda Shilliday (right) leads a group of Stride event participants across the street in last year’s event. Photo courtesy Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers

The Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers’ annual Stride to Turn the Tide event is back again this year.

Starting on May 1, participants who pledge at least $20 to the campaign are asked to convert their daily activities to steps to help them share in the experience of African women who must walk every day to carry water. Participants can choose from a number of activities, covering everything from Auto Repair to Zumba, which have been converted into a number of steps per minute. Doing light auto repair will get you about 71 steps per minute, whereas Zumba will be more like 148 per minute. Participants will record their daily activities, and be entered to win daily prizes. The event goes until May 14.

This year’s event is being held in memory of Hilda Shilliday, who passed away recently at the age of 93. Shilliday was active in the group for years, and even took part in last year’s stride event.

“She kept physically active all her life,” said Shilliday’s daughter Mary Catherine Williams. “So even as she was in her 90s, she was still going to exercise classes.

“She was a very active person and I think that’s one of the reasons she loved the Stride because it took her, you know, it was active and she loved loved moving and being active: physically active as well as being community active.”

Shilliday worked as a nurse. After she retired, she started volunteering at 77 in Kampala, Uganda at a HIV clinic.

“She would go for a couple months at a time and live in at the hospital and in the quarters that volunteers can live in and be really effective and active and in caring for people with HIV,” Williams said.

“She was like a mini NGO,” Williams added, saying that Shilliday would drum up support back in Canada, then use funds she raised to help pay for services or needs in Uganda.

Shilliday’s focus in the country was on grandparents whose children died in the HIV/AIDS crisis. Traditionally, adults take care of both their children and their aging parents, but with a whole generation affected by the crisis the onus of raising the youth fell on grandparents.

“It left this very huge gap in services in the communities because normally it’s a kind of a traditional way of caring right you look after your children and your parents,” Williams said.

That focus made Grandmothers to Grandmothers a perfect organization for Shilliday, since the group also works to help their peers in Africa.

“Living in a privileged place like Canada, it’s easy to ignore the difficult places in the world, but we do have a responsibility to do what we can and she would do whatever she could. It was pretty neat.”

Williams said that her mom would be “tickled pink” that this year’s event is being held in her honour.

“She wasn’t one that wanted to be raised up but she always enjoyed it,” Williams said. “She wouldn’t mind at all she’d be really pleased and I think they were very special with grannies were very very special to her.

“It’s really important that we keep looking at who needs support and and not look inward, look outward.”

Williams will be participating in this year’s event. To join her, visit the Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers Facebook Page, where sign up info is available. To donate, visit the fundraiser website here.



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Events