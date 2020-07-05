Campbell Riverite Kristy Watkins is in the running to be this year’s Maxim Covergirl contest winner. Photo courtesy of Kristy Watkins – Stan Novotny Photography

Campbell Riverite advancing to quarter-finals of Maxim Cover Girl Contest

‘Now it’s do or die time,’ said local model and DJ Kristy Watkins

A Campbell Riverite is one step closer to gracing the cover of Maxim Magazine.

Kristy Watkins, a local model and DJ, has advanced to the quarter-final stage of the Maxim Cover Girl Competition.

In a July 3 video, she thanked all the people supporting her bid this year.

“I just want to thank everybody so, so much,” she said. “Just know I would not be where I am without each and every one of you.”

Story continues below.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s the finals begin 🥰

A post shared by Kristy Watkins (@kristy_watkins) on

It’s Watkins’ second time in the competition. Last year she made it to the semifinals of the Canadian version of the contest. She finished in the top one per cent. Organizers approached her this year to take part in the American version of the contest.

Watkins has survived five rounds of cuts so far. The remaining contestants will be split into equal groups and all the votes will be re-set when the quarter-finals round begins July 6. Only the top contestant in each quarter-final group will advance to the semifinals. The round ends July 16.

RELATED: Keeping it classy – pair of Campbell River women vie for Maxim cover

Another contestant from Campbell River, Brandi Henderson, made it through to the group winner round, but ultimately finished fourth in her group and did not advance.

“Now it’s do or die time,” said Watkins. “It’s getting close.”

The winner will be announced August 13. To vote for Watkins, visit this page.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Most Read