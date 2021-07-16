Campbell River youth urged to get involved with Month that Matters

Volunteer Campbell River’s YouthCan program hopes to spark an interest in helping out

Month that Matters will see Campbell River youth see the benefits of volunteering. Volunteer Campbell River image

Volunteer Campbell River’s YouthCan program is inviting residents between 15 and 29-years-old to join them in celebrating Month that Matters.

The month of August will see participants go on fun trips, volunteer around the community, and learn more about different local organizations.

The program aims to empower young adults through volunteerism.

Some of the places participants will visit include Greenways Land Trust, Discovery Passage Aquarium, Habitat for Humanity, Volunteer Campbell River, the Transition Society, and the Campbell River Art Gallery.

Month that Matters is designed to give youth the chance to learn, listen and contribute as a volunteer.

Participation in all the events is free, and people can sign up for as many or as few events as they like.

Each participant will also earn a certificate of the volunteer hours completed during Month that Matters.

Organizers at Volunteer Campbell River are asking anyone interested to register soon as spaces are limited,

They can be emailed us at youth@volunteercr.ca.

To stay up to date on all the events happening during the month following the Instagram page, www.instagram.com/monththatmatters/.



