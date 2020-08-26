Campbell River youth invited to provide input on city issues

The city’s Youth Action Committee is going virtual – and new members are invited

Physically apart, but socially-connected, the City’s Youth Action Committee is going virtual – and new members are invited.

The city is seeking community-minded students to join this year’s Youth Action Committee (YAC). Innovative and motivated students in grades 9 to 12 are invited to have their say on civic matters and help shape the community’s future. Join your peers, and tell the city what’s important to you.

YAC provides City staff and Council members with a youth perspective on community topics such as safety, recreation, transportation, downtown revitalization, promoting a youth-friendly city, and the environment. Learn about local government and develop valuable skills for resumes and post-secondary applications.

In keeping with provincial health standards around physical distancing, the Youth Action Committee will convene virtually this term.

“In response to the pandemic, YAC meetings were temporarily suspended last March. We now have the green light to proceed on a virtual platform, which will involve youth in meaningful engagement opportunities where their perspectives can influence positive community change,” says Laura Hougham, committee liaison.

Before the pandemic, the city’s YAC met with the MLA and Transportation Minister Claire Trevena to discuss the provincial active transportation plan. They also made recommendations for the city’s social grants and downtown small initiatives programs, in addition to obtaining Council approval to fund three members’ attendance at a youth conference.

“I did not have a significant chance to share my concerns or ideas for the community until this committee, and that is by far why YAC was the greatest part of my high-school years,” says past chair, Anna Bissonette.

YAC launches again this fall with a workshop at the beginning of October. Application forms for the Youth Action Committee are available through school offices, City Hall or online at www.campbellriver.ca/your-city-hall/advisory-committees-commissions/youth-action-committee.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at school offices, City Hall, or by email to info@campbellriver.ca.

Email laura.hougham@campbellriver.ca for more information.

Campbell River