Campbell River youth invited to provide input on city issues

The city’s Youth Action Committee is going virtual – and new members are invited

Physically apart, but socially-connected, the City’s Youth Action Committee is going virtual – and new members are invited.

The city is seeking community-minded students to join this year’s Youth Action Committee (YAC). Innovative and motivated students in grades 9 to 12 are invited to have their say on civic matters and help shape the community’s future. Join your peers, and tell the city what’s important to you.

YAC provides City staff and Council members with a youth perspective on community topics such as safety, recreation, transportation, downtown revitalization, promoting a youth-friendly city, and the environment. Learn about local government and develop valuable skills for resumes and post-secondary applications.

In keeping with provincial health standards around physical distancing, the Youth Action Committee will convene virtually this term.

“In response to the pandemic, YAC meetings were temporarily suspended last March. We now have the green light to proceed on a virtual platform, which will involve youth in meaningful engagement opportunities where their perspectives can influence positive community change,” says Laura Hougham, committee liaison.

Before the pandemic, the city’s YAC met with the MLA and Transportation Minister Claire Trevena to discuss the provincial active transportation plan. They also made recommendations for the city’s social grants and downtown small initiatives programs, in addition to obtaining Council approval to fund three members’ attendance at a youth conference.

“I did not have a significant chance to share my concerns or ideas for the community until this committee, and that is by far why YAC was the greatest part of my high-school years,” says past chair, Anna Bissonette.

YAC launches again this fall with a workshop at the beginning of October. Application forms for the Youth Action Committee are available through school offices, City Hall or online at www.campbellriver.ca/your-city-hall/advisory-committees-commissions/youth-action-committee.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at school offices, City Hall, or by email to info@campbellriver.ca.

Email laura.hougham@campbellriver.ca for more information.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Habitat for Humanity’s online auction an overwhelming success

Just Posted

Body of missing hiker recovered near Gold River

Laurence Philippsen had set out on a solo backpacking trip in early July

Information requested on kayaks missing from McIvor Lake container

Crime Stoppers asking for help in solving theft that occured earlier this month

Superstore customers will need to mask up starting Aug. 29

Grocery chain announced new mandate on social media

Kyuquot Checleseht First Nations chief Richard Leo dies at age 79

The First Nation’s offices in Houpsitas and Campbell River will remain closed on Tuesday Aug. 25

Hometown forward Brian Majic to play for Storm once again

Playing for team he grew up watching is a dream come true, says Majic

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

Wildfire burning across border with Okanagan now nearly half contained

Controlled burns are taking place around the outside of the fire to provide a buffer zone free of flammable materials

Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Additional $112M will go towards First Nations schools

‘We are not immune:’ Forest fire risk is real even in B.C.’s coastal temperate rainforest

‘The ups are getting a little bit higher and the downs aren’t going as low as they usually do’

Most Read