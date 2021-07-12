Campbell River women’s charity jogs into 18th year

Women for Women 5k/ 10k / 15k Trail Mix Challenge will be run virtually this year

Shelagh Germyn has been organizing a walk/ run in Campbell River for 18 years.

While COVID-19 has taken its toll on the stamina of many, she is hoping to keep the Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge on track and moving forward.

Like many such events, this years challenge will be a virtual one. Participants can lace their shoes up and walk/ jog for five, ten or 15 kilometres.

To show support, Germyn suggests wearing one of the complimentary tees, or socks, provided upon registering with Race Roster.

“Our motto is, it’s not about the race, it’s about the cause,” Germyn said.

Proceeds from the run will be directed evenly towards six charities, including North Island College Foundations, Foundry, Baby’s Best Chance, Young Parent’s Program, Continuing Education, and Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.

More than $50,000 has been raised over the course of the 18 years the charity has been run, and if Germyn has her way, it will reach $100,000 before the next 18 years.

Runners and walkers can hit the pavement any time between July 11 and September 11.

For more information, she can be reached by email at shegerm@gmail.com



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

