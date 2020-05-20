Campbell River woman loses more than 140 popunds in two years

Kendrah Paul is in the running for a $100,00 Beach Body Challenge prize after losing over 140 pounds in two years. To win the challenge, she will need people to cast votes on the Beach Body Challenge website (BeachbodyChallenge.com). Photo submitted

A local woman has been named a finalist in the Beachbody Challenge and is in the running for a $100,000 prize.

Kendrah Paul has lived in Campbell River the majority of her life, and has deep roots here. Her mother was the head of Rivercorp for years, and her father served over 25 years with the city’s fire department.

After watching her father suffer a major heart attack, then losing him to a second one, and coming through some big life changes, she found herself at 340 lbs. She knew she needed to take control of her own health or she would likely suffer the same fate as her father.

“As a single mom of four, my kids rely on me,” Paul says in a press release from BeachbodyChallenge.com. “I knew I needed to be better for them, and myself. They deserved the best version of me as their mom.”

And so, she reached out to a Beachbody coach for help which she admits “was the best decision I have ever made.”

Using at-home workouts which she streams from her phone, and a simple nutrition plan, Paul has successfully lost more than 140 lbs in less than two years, and is continuing to lose fat, build muscle, and improve her fitness.

“It’s not about the weight I’ve lost. It’s about the life I have gained. These programs have literally saved my life,” she says.

When she began getting amazing results, her coach suggested she submit her before and after pictures to the company, which runs an annual contest, awarding one male and one female with $100,000 for their transformation.

“When I began working on myself, I didn’t even know the Beachbody Challenge existed. I was simply working on being the best version of myself, so I could be the mom my kids deserved.”

After submitting her results, the company contacted her late February to inform her that out of 36,000 entries, hers had secured her a spot as the finalist in the women’s 30-39 age category. Meaning, she has a 1-in-4 chance at winning the grand prize of $100,000.

“I was blown away, I couldn’t believe that they would choose me. A single mom of four, from a small town on an island in Canada, who works out in my empty dining room every morning before my kids wake up. This is an amazing honour to be recognized on this scale.”

As a finalist, she’ll receive a minimum prize of $15,000 in honour of her extraordinary fitness journey, with the chance to take home the grand prize of $100,000. The grand prize winner will be decided next month by the online community, who can vote for the hero whose story inspires them the most at BeachbodyChallenge.com.

To win the Beachbody Challenge contest Paul will need votes. Which means she is relying on her community to vote and spread the word.

“Every vote matters, every follow and shared post helps. So please follow me, like my post, share them with your friends and spread the word. For me it is about getting my story out there. My hope is that by sharing my struggles, I can encourage others who may have given up on themselves. You are never too far gone, change is always possible. If I can do it, anyone can.”

Although winning the $100,000 would be life-changing for this single mom of four and her children, Paul says “I have already won, I have my life and health back.”

“This isn’t about a diet or a quick fix. This is about making the decision to invest in your health and fitness, then showing up consistently and achieving results,” Paul said. “I don’t believe in diets, I have tried every ‘diet’ out there and failed. I believe in sustainable long term change. I believe in fuelling my body with healthy nutritious food in the right proportions.”

When asked the secret to her success, Paul said, “knowing my ‘why,’ and having a community of people encouraging me along the way. Even though I work out at home, I am never alone.”

What’s next for Paul? “This is just the beginning for me. I am finally able to live life without my weight holding me back. For the first time ever I believe in myself and am proud of the woman I am!”

You can show Kendrah support by following her on Instagram @fearless_mom_of_four.

Voting for the Beachbody Challenge will take place daily June 1-8.

