Campbell River woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Campbell River resident Lorna Pennock celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday surrounded by family and friends at the Adult Care Society.

A spry and bright Pennock seemed pleased with the event as she posed for pictures taken by her children and grandchildren.

Last month she was also honoured by community theatre group Rivercity Players for the contributions she has made to that organization over the years and the relationships she has built with Rivercity members. She started acting in her 70s and was known as a firm and effective line coach and mentor to many other actors.