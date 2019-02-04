Lorna Pennock was honoured by Rivercity Players recently as she approached her 100th birthday. The new centennarian started acting in her 70s with Rivercity Players and is loved for her acting roles as well as mentoring and line coaching local actors.

Campbell River woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Campbell River resident Lorna Pennock celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday surrounded by family and friends at the Adult Care Society.

A spry and bright Pennock seemed pleased with the event as she posed for pictures taken by her children and grandchildren.

Last month she was also honoured by community theatre group Rivercity Players for the contributions she has made to that organization over the years and the relationships she has built with Rivercity members. She started acting in her 70s and was known as a firm and effective line coach and mentor to many other actors.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Young polar bear swimmer launches fundraising campaign in Campbell River

Just Posted

MARS puts out call for food for eagles on Vancouver Island

Rescue centre in Merville has now treated more than 20 eagles since new year

Southbound bridge across Campbell River now seismically sound, says province

$2.9-million project complete, says Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Search and Rescue, Greenways among gaming grants recipients in Campbell River

Cortes Island groups also get funds for public safety, environmental work

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

Ralph Boyd Men’s Open in the house at Campbell River Curling Club

Annual competition a highlight of the curling calendar

Campbell River woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Campbell River resident Lorna Pennock celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday surrounded… Continue reading

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Proceedings for former Abbotsford man under sweeping publication bans

Most Read