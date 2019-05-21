Campbell River weather: Clouds and showers today, sun for the next few days

Temperatures to rise a few degrees as well

Good morning Campbell river and area. The sun rose behind some mixed clouds this morning. The weather forecast is calling for a chance of showers today but then we roll into a few days of sunny conditions. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell river Mirror

Good morning, Campbell River and region.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy conditions today with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. EC says things will clear up later this morning and we’ll reach a high of 19.

Then you can expect sunny conditions for the next few days as highs reach into the low- to mid-20s.

On the highways, DriveBC is warning drivers to watch for the continued installation of a new traffic signal at Willow Creek Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Expect single lane alternating traffic and delays.

