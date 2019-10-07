Campbell River wants residents to learn to burn with less smoke

With cooler fall weather and many people turning to wood heat for warmth, the Campbell River Fire Department has teamed up with Guardian Services to provide a free information session on wood burning appliances and the benefits of new technology and more efficient stoves.
The session runs Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the No 1 Fire Hall, downtown at 675-13th Ave.
A demonstration by wood energy technician Zigi Gadomski will show how new stoves provide a clean and efficient burn compared to older technology.
The first 10 people will be eligible for a free WETT inspection of their wood burning appliance from the Wood Energy Technicians of B.C.
Also, participants can bring in a sample of their firewood for a free moisture check to ensure their wood is dry enough for an efficient burn.
To register for the free event, people should contact Mike at Guardian Services 250-286-0986.