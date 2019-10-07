The Campbell River Fire Department has teamed up with Guardian Services to provide a free information session on wood burning appliances and the benefits of new technology and more efficient stoves. File photo

Campbell River wants residents to learn to burn with less smoke

Info on wood burning appliances and benefits of new technology and more efficient stoves addressed

With cooler fall weather and many people turning to wood heat for warmth, the Campbell River Fire Department has teamed up with Guardian Services to provide a free information session on wood burning appliances and the benefits of new technology and more efficient stoves.

The session runs Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the No 1 Fire Hall, downtown at 675-13th Ave.

A demonstration by wood energy technician Zigi Gadomski will show how new stoves provide a clean and efficient burn compared to older technology.

The first 10 people will be eligible for a free WETT inspection of their wood burning appliance from the Wood Energy Technicians of B.C.

Also, participants can bring in a sample of their firewood for a free moisture check to ensure their wood is dry enough for an efficient burn.

To register for the free event, people should contact Mike at Guardian Services 250-286-0986.

Previous story
VIDEO: 300 trees planted at Baikie Island Nature Preserve for TD Tree Days
Next story
PHOTOS: Boston Bruins charity event packs the Brindy

Just Posted

Campbell River firefighters turn out in pink this October for breast cancer awareness

The Campbell River Fire Department is wearing pink again this October, in… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Boston Bruins charity event packs the Brindy

Nine alumni in attendance including Ray Bourque and Al Iafrate

VIDEO: 300 trees planted at Baikie Island Nature Preserve for TD Tree Days

More than 40 volunteers took part

Crime Stoppers ask for help in locating stolen scooter

Electric scooter was last seen outside of Campbell River Wal-Mart on Oct. 2

Campbell River educator finalist for Governor General’s history teaching award

Danita Lewis receiving recognition for her First Nations Studies program

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

Most Read