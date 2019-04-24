Campbell River Walk for Hearts continues to support local heart patients

Some of the proceeds from this year’s walk will be used to purchase an ultrasound machine

People of all ages – and their furry friends, too – have come out to support the annual Walk for Hearts every year for the past 33 years. Mirror File Photo

The Campbell River Branch of the First Open Heart Society is once again inviting the public to attend the 33rd annual Walk for Hearts on Sunday, May 5, 2019, to help them raise money to support local heart patients.

To date, the organization has donated just under $310,000 for cardiac equipment for the Campbell River Hospital, including funding for nurses’ and technicians’ education in cardiac courses.

“Our primary function is not to raise money for hospital equipment but to provide support for local heart patients (anyone with a cardiovascular problem) and their families, who are facing or recovering from heart surgery or experiencing any other heart or cardio-vascular related problem or procedure,” says Lois Jarvis. “This may be moral support and/or financial support for people in need to obtain medical treatment in Vancouver or Victoria.”

And their major fundraiser each year is the Walk for Hearts. This year’s walk is dedicated to Reg Eaton.

“Reg and his family have strongly supported our Heart Society for many years,” Jarvis says, “and we are very pleased to have Debra Wilson of Strathcona Gardens Recreation Dept. providing us with a warm up and her husband Jeff as well as Graham Kelly and Donna Bayne providing great music.”

Some of the proceeds from the walk will be utilized to purchase a Philips Sparq Ultrasound machine for the Intensive Care Unit of the Campbell River Hospital.

“We are partnering with the Hospital Foundation and whomever else would like to partner with us to purchase this $52,000 state of the art machine which will save lives,” Jarvis says. “It will provide quick diagnoses and effect immediate treatment for patients.”

Registration for this year’s walk is at 12:30 p.m., with the walk itself starting at 1 p.m. from the Willow Point Hall, heading north along the Sea Walk, then returning to the Hall by 3 p.m. It is a fun family affair with refreshments and prizes provided following the event. The participants either provide a donation or gather pledges from others to raise funds for this event which benefits cardiac patients from the whole North Island and our Campbell River Hospital. Tax receipts are provided.

Anyone interested in participating can phone 250-287-3096 to get pledge sheets prior to the event.

“A small group of people founded the Campbell River Branch of the First Open Heart Society over 35 years ago,” Jarvis says. “We meet every fourth Wednesday of the month at the Community Centre from September through May. If you would like to make a difference in something worthwhile and participate in an organization which benefits heart families and our community, please feel welcome to join us.”

