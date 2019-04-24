People of all ages – and their furry friends, too – have come out to support the annual Walk for Hearts every year for the past 33 years. Mirror File Photo

Campbell River Walk for Hearts continues to support local heart patients

Some of the proceeds from this year’s walk will be used to purchase an ultrasound machine

The Campbell River Branch of the First Open Heart Society is once again inviting the public to attend the 33rd annual Walk for Hearts on Sunday, May 5, 2019, to help them raise money to support local heart patients.

To date, the organization has donated just under $310,000 for cardiac equipment for the Campbell River Hospital, including funding for nurses’ and technicians’ education in cardiac courses.

“Our primary function is not to raise money for hospital equipment but to provide support for local heart patients (anyone with a cardiovascular problem) and their families, who are facing or recovering from heart surgery or experiencing any other heart or cardio-vascular related problem or procedure,” says Lois Jarvis. “This may be moral support and/or financial support for people in need to obtain medical treatment in Vancouver or Victoria.”

And their major fundraiser each year is the Walk for Hearts. This year’s walk is dedicated to Reg Eaton.

“Reg and his family have strongly supported our Heart Society for many years,” Jarvis says, “and we are very pleased to have Debra Wilson of Strathcona Gardens Recreation Dept. providing us with a warm up and her husband Jeff as well as Graham Kelly and Donna Bayne providing great music.”

Some of the proceeds from the walk will be utilized to purchase a Philips Sparq Ultrasound machine for the Intensive Care Unit of the Campbell River Hospital.

“We are partnering with the Hospital Foundation and whomever else would like to partner with us to purchase this $52,000 state of the art machine which will save lives,” Jarvis says. “It will provide quick diagnoses and effect immediate treatment for patients.”

Registration for this year’s walk is at 12:30 p.m., with the walk itself starting at 1 p.m. from the Willow Point Hall, heading north along the Sea Walk, then returning to the Hall by 3 p.m. It is a fun family affair with refreshments and prizes provided following the event. The participants either provide a donation or gather pledges from others to raise funds for this event which benefits cardiac patients from the whole North Island and our Campbell River Hospital. Tax receipts are provided.

Anyone interested in participating can phone 250-287-3096 to get pledge sheets prior to the event.

“A small group of people founded the Campbell River Branch of the First Open Heart Society over 35 years ago,” Jarvis says. “We meet every fourth Wednesday of the month at the Community Centre from September through May. If you would like to make a difference in something worthwhile and participate in an organization which benefits heart families and our community, please feel welcome to join us.”

“A small group of people founded the Campbell River Branch of the First Open Heart Society over 35 years ago,” Jarvis says. “We meet every fourth Wednesday of the month at the Community Centre from September through May. If you would like to make a difference in something worthwhile and participate in an organization which benefits heart families and our community, please feel welcome to join us.”

For questions and information about the meetings, phone Ken at 250-923-3466.

Previous story
North Island College nursing program receives provincial recognition

Just Posted

Campbell River Walk for Hearts continues to support local heart patients

Some of the proceeds from this year’s walk will be used to purchase an ultrasound machine

Campbell River school district considering new logo, tagline

Superintendent pitches idea to trustees to replace decades-old branding

Sybil Andrew’s legacy in Campbell River ‘something that will be here for generations to come’

It’s been a dozen years or so since the City of Campbell… Continue reading

Top bowlers to compete in Campbell River at provincial and national championships

Crystal Lanes to host major tournaments as local bowlers bring home medals

Home Away from Home to support families during kids’ medical treatment

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island has lead gift to start project campaign

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Freeland she singled out white supremacy as the greatest security threat facing the world

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening in B.C.

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

Early data suggests no post-legalization spike in drug-impaired driving charges

Many police departments are prioritizing investigations related to drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine

WATCH: South Vancouver Island shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident, say police

One person in custody, another fled following shooting and crash on West Shore

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man accused in daughters’ murder

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Most Read