Campbell River Virtual Canada Day video will focus on helping First Nations communities heal

In light of the horrific discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves at two of Canada’s Residential Schools, this year’s Campbell River Virtual Canada Day video will be a compilation of sharing by First Nations’ Chiefs, Leadership and an Elder.

During this video, as you listen, please take the time to reflect on how you can help the First Nations’ communities heal, Campbell River’s Canada Day Committee suggests.

The video can be viewed beginning July 1st at 12 p.m. on campbellrivercanadaday.ca and Shaw Spotlight Channel Four at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The Residential School 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419 is available to provide support for former students and anyone affected.

