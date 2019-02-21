A walk around the winding trails near Elk Falls is one reason why Campbell River is a good destination for solo female travellers, according to Expedia.ca.

Campbell River touted as top place to visit as a solo female traveller

Expedia.ca, the Canadian website for American global travel technology company, has included Campbell River as among the “top places to visit as a solo female traveller.”

The Feb. 6 article by travel writer Jennifer Cuellar, says, ahead of Women’s Day, “Women are out enjoying life – solo or not – and that goes for travelling, too.”

In honour of International Women’s Day, Expedia has compiled a list of destinations known for their historical signifiance, scenic locales, and popular attractions that are ideal for any solo woman traveller.

The list was created from a survey of “local Canadian females” and asked them which city they’d recommend their fellow female travellers.

Campbell River is on the list along with such exotic and notable locales as San Franciso, Bali, London, Toronto, Quebec City and Machu Picchu. It is also joined by more seemingly-mundane Canadian locales like Collingwood, Ont., Grand Bend, Ont., and Caraquet, N.B. Each town does have their notable points of interest but they’re certainly not well known for them. New Glasgow, N.S., for example, is the home of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond, now appearing on the $10 bill.

Campbell River would certainly fit in amongst them for its lack of notoriety in the wider populace. We know what’s great to see and do here but do all Canadians? Granted, we do live on Vancouver Island which gives us a leg up on the rest of the country for that fact alone.

However, the list is a mix of world class destinations – Greek islands, anyone? – and regional Canadian hotspots. Fellow Island location Hornby Island is included by but Victoria is not.

Be that as it may, Campbell River is noted for its “pine-fresh” air (good thing they visited after the Elk Falls Mill has long been shut down) and “outdoorsy scene that’s just as lovely as it is refreshing.” Well, the article certainly seems to have gotten that right, so that would indicate its impressions of the other Canadian locations are trustworthy enought to check out.

As a solo destination, the article notes that in Campbell River you can spend a day at Elk Falls Provincial Park spotting the waterfall and enjoying the windy trails. Or you can take advantage of a fresh forest setting for the ultimate relaxation which can be extended by taking in one of the many yoga stuidos around the area.

It also recommends the Island Grind for top-notch views and brews or Miki’s Sesame Sushi for take-out or sit down eats.

Visit the article here.

